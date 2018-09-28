Awkwafina and Seth Meyers are hosting 'Saturday Night Live' next month

"Crazy Rich Asians" and "Ocean's 8" star Awkwafina is making her "Saturday Night Live" debut next month, marking the first time an Asian-American female has hosted the show in nearly 18 years.



Just a few days before the show's brand new season, which premieres tomorrow with host Adam Driver and musical guest Kanye West (who awkwardly wears a MAGA hat in the promo), "SNL" unveiled who the show's following two hosts will be in October.

After Awkwafina hosts on Oct. 6, joined by musical guest Travis Scott, former cast member Seth Meyers will return to Studio 8H with musical guest Paul Simon on Oct. 13.

What can we expect from Meyers' return to "SNL"? Despite being a cast member from 2001 to 2014, Meyers walked away with no trademark characters to his name – though he notably held down the Weekend Update desk with Amy Poehler, Cecily Strong, and solo. Perhaps we'll see him return to the desk to help liven things up with Colin Jost and Michael Che. Like Awkwafina, this is Meyers' first time hosting the show.



For Paul Simon, the Oct. 13 broadcast will mark his 15th time on the show – and his 77th birthday.

The gig also holds significance for Awkwafina. The last time an Asian woman hosted "SNL," it was Lucy Liu on December 16, 2000, with Jay-Z as musical guest. She joins Jackie Chan, Kumail Nanjianni, Aziz Ansari, and a few others in the small group of Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders who have hosted "Saturday Night Live" in the last 43 years.

