More Culture:

September 28, 2018

Awkwafina and Seth Meyers are hosting 'Saturday Night Live' next month

051117_Mondon_Headshot.jpg
By Marielle Mondon
PhillyVoice Staff
TV Saturday Night Live
awkwafina MJT/AdMedia

Awkwafina is the first Asian-American female to host "SNL" since 2000.

"Crazy Rich Asians" and "Ocean's 8" star Awkwafina is making her "Saturday Night Live" debut next month, marking the first time an Asian-American female has hosted the show in nearly 18 years.

Just a few days before the show's brand new season, which premieres tomorrow with host Adam Driver and musical guest Kanye West (who awkwardly wears a MAGA hat in the promo), "SNL" unveiled who the show's following two hosts will be in October. 

After Awkwafina hosts on Oct. 6, joined by musical guest Travis Scott, former cast member Seth Meyers will return to Studio 8H with musical guest Paul Simon on Oct. 13.

What can we expect from Meyers' return to "SNL"? Despite being a cast member from 2001 to 2014, Meyers walked away with no trademark characters to his name – though he notably held down the Weekend Update desk with Amy Poehler, Cecily Strong, and solo. Perhaps we'll see him return to the desk to help liven things up with Colin Jost and Michael Che. Like Awkwafina, this is Meyers' first time hosting the show.

For Paul Simon, the Oct. 13 broadcast will mark his 15th time on the show – and his 77th birthday.

The gig also holds significance for Awkwafina. The last time an Asian woman hosted "SNL," it was Lucy Liu on December 16, 2000, with Jay-Z as musical guest. She joins Jackie Chan, Kumail Nanjianni, Aziz Ansari, and a few others in the small group of Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders who have hosted "Saturday Night Live" in the last 43 years.

Follow Marielle & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @mariellemondon | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Marielle's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

051117_Mondon_Headshot.jpg

Marielle Mondon
PhillyVoice Staff

marielle@phillyvoice.com

Read more TV Saturday Night Live Philadelphia Entertainment SNL Kanye West Comedy NBC Seth Meyers

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Mailbag: Should the Eagles trade for Seahawks S Earl Thomas?
092818EarlThomas

Music

This band managed to base an entire song off a Philly car alarm
too many zooz car alarm video

Crime

Man slashes New Jersey bride with sword on her wedding day
05212018_bride_groom_unsplash

Health Stories

100 years ago, 'Spanish flu' shut down Philadelphia – and wiped out thousands
09272018_mass_graves_Philly

Sponsored

Safety Blitz with Malcolm Jenkins: Eagles are one or two plays away from being 3-0
0927_Malcolm_Jenkins_USAT

Education

Six South Jersey community colleges to participate in free college program
Cumberland County College

Escapes

Limited - Surf shack in San Diego

$250 & up -- San Diego Luxury Holiday Getaway, 30% Off
Limited - Seoul Korea Skyline

$1219 & up -- 9-Nts. Beijing, Seoul & Tokyo w/Hotels & Air

 *
Limited - Palm Springs

Deals & Tips -- Greater Palm Springs: Fall Getaways, 45% Off
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.