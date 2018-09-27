More Culture:

September 27, 2018

This band managed to base an entire song off a Philly car alarm

New York band heads to Philly for latest video, 'Car Alarm'

051117_Mondon_Headshot.jpg
By Marielle Mondon
PhillyVoice Staff
Music Videos
too many zooz car alarm video Too Many Zooz/YouTube

New York-based band Too Many Zooz performs "Car Alarm" on a rooftop somewhere in Philly.

The sound of an unending car alarm is a familiar one in Philly, but less expected as the ongoing metronome for a song.

RELATED: Meet Dream Wife: the U.K. punk band redefining 'girl power'

The members of Too Many Zooz, a New York-based group of three musicians playing saxophone, trumpet, and drums, did just that, however, in the new video for their aptly titled song, "Car Alarm."

The video shows the three-piece group on a rooftop in Philly, the Center City skyline in the background. One redditor even tracked down the building location, saying it was above a super market on 11th Street, not far from the Convention Center.


This isn't the first time the group has filmed in an unusual location. Too Many Zooz filmed a long single shot of their journey busking at 3:30 a.m. on the subway in New York for the song "Bedford" last year. The group first got attention in 2014 as well, for footage of them performing at the Union Square station.



The group consists of Leo Pellegrino (baritone sax), Matt "Doe" Muirhead (trumpet), and David "King of Sludge" Parks (drums). "Car Alarm" is their latest single, following up the group's 2016 full-length LP, "Subway Gawdz." 

There's a chance you might have also heard them backing up Beyoncé and the Dixie Chicks during the 2016 CMA awards, too (especially at the 3:48 minute mark).


Check out all of Too Many Zoos' videos here.

Follow Marielle & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @mariellemondon | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Marielle's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

051117_Mondon_Headshot.jpg

Marielle Mondon
PhillyVoice Staff

marielle@phillyvoice.com

Read more Music Videos Philadelphia Bands YouTube Center City

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles power ranking roundup: Week 4
092518CarsonWentz2

Health Stories

100 years ago, 'Spanish flu' shut down Philadelphia – and wiped out thousands
09272018_mass_graves_Philly

Movies

Brand new 'Creed 2' trailer shows Adonis training to take on Viktor Drago
creed 2 trailer michael b jordan

Legislation

Mayor Kenney is going to propose a minimum wage increase for employees of city contractors
Carroll - Minimum Wage Rally

Eagles

What they're saying: Would trading for Le'Veon Bell make sense for the Eagles?
092418_LeVeon-Bell_usat

Feuds

10 Montgomery County mayors weigh in on ugliness in Bridgeport
Carroll - Bridgeport borough Montgomery County

Escapes

Limited - Seoul Korea Skyline

$1219 & up -- 9-Nts. Beijing, Seoul & Tokyo w/Hotels & Air

 *
Limited - Surf shack in San Diego

$250 & up -- San Diego Luxury Holiday Getaway, 30% Off
Limited - Palm Springs

Deals & Tips -- Greater Palm Springs: Fall Getaways, 45% Off
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.