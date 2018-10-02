More News:

October 02, 2018

St. Joe's new Saxbys joins seven other student-run experiential learning locations

By Emily Rolen
The newest Saxbys location at 1800 Chestnut Street.

The new Saxbys coffee chain on St. Joseph's University campus just opened on Monday morning, and it turns out that the joint is a completely student-run affair.

The business has partnered with the Haub School of Business and the Maguire Foundation in the Campion Student Center on campus. The experiential learning program should give enrolled students real-world experience working at a functioning business along with some cash and a few academic credits. 

Student leaders in the program are tasked with day-to-day operations of the 1,200-square-foot store, as well as keeping track of inventory, scheduling, marketing and learning management skills.

This is the eighth iteration of student-run Saxbys stores in Pennsylvania. St. Joe's joins Drexel, Millersville, Temple, La Salle, West Chester and Penn State in the venture.

The newest store on City Avenue employs a staff of 25 undergrads, excluding leadership, Philly.com reported.

