School District of Philadelphia changes schedule to add professional development for teachers

Six Fridays in the School District of Philadelphia will be turned into half days so teachers can participate in professional development.

The district's board voted to impose the schedule change at its meeting Thursday.

This news comes one month after classes started across the region, and many parents are airing their frustrations about childcare for those days, WHYY reported.

"We realize that half days can create child care challenges for our families," the district said in a press release. "Your child’s school will provide additional information regarding the end time for the early dismissal days, as well as the after-school extra curricular activities and programs available on these days."

The first district half day will be Nov. 19, when students will be released three hours earlier than planned.

"The addition of six (6) half days builds on the currently scheduled full day of professional development on Monday, January 3rd, and allows us to continue to provide all students with the required number of instructional hours or minutes for the school year while supporting the growth and development needs of our educators," the district said.

School District Superintendent Dr. William Hite said at the school board meeting that …

"As we prepare for the next academic year, we will be looking for ways to strike the balance between providing them time and meeting the needs of our parents and families," Hite said.

There will be half days on Dec. 17, January 21, February 18, March 18 and May 13.