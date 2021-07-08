Three Philly teachers named quarterfinalists for the 2022 Music Educator Award

Three music teachers from the School District of Philadelphia were named quarterfinalists for the 2022 Music Educator Award, the district announced this week.

South Philadelphia High School's Courtney Powers, John Bartram High School’s Andrew Challman and Arts Academy at Benjamin Rush’s Suzanne Spencer were recognized among the 219 music teachers across the country for making an impact in music education.

The award will be presented by the Recording Academy and the GRAMMY Museum during GRAMMY Week 2022. The group of more than 200 educators will be narrowed down to a group of 10 finalists before one winner is chosen.

"Providing students with access to high-quality music education can positively impact students' academic performance and increase student engagement. We cannot provide a vibrant music program without dedicated educators who find new and innovative ways to engage students," said Malika Savoy-Brooks, chief academic supports officer for the School District of Philadelphia. "We are extremely proud to celebrate educators who go above and beyond for their students to provide them with great educational experiences. This is a huge honor for our educators, and we are very proud of the work that they’ve done for our music program."

The winner of the 2022 Music Educator Award will be flown to Los Angeles to attend the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards and participate in events for GRAMMY Week. The remaining nine finalists and their schools will both be awarded $1,000 each.

This news comes as a handful of Philadelphia schools were granted money to boost science and technology projects for Black, Latinx and female students to inspire underrepresented students to get involved in STEM, KYW reported.

A total of 16 area elementary and high schools are getting $2,500 each. The funding comes from GlaxoSmithKline and is being administered by the Fund for the School District of Philadelphia.