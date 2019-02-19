More Health:

February 19, 2019

Researchers *finally* put an official name on the scientific study of poop

Examination of excrement is now at the forefront of biomedical research

By Bailey King
It seems like nearly every function of the medical world has some sort of official Latin name — heck, that’s why they always tell kids who want to become doctors to study the dead language. That said, until now, there has been no such name for the examination of poop.

Researchers have conceived a scientific term that is to be used when referencing “excrement examined experimentally,” or, in elementary terms, the study of poop: in fimo.

Now, it’s worth questioning why we need a term for the examination of poop. The long and short of it, according to Futurity,  is that human stools are very telling of what’s going on inside the gastrointestinal system. As a result, the scientific study of human waste is currently a huge area of interest in biomedical research, Futurity reports.

With knowledge of the growing importance of the study of human waste, Aadra Bhatt, Ph.D., assistant professor of medicine at University of North Carolina – Chapel Hill, teamed up with Luca Grillo, Ph.D., a classics professor at Notre Dame (and formerly of UNC – Chapel Hill) to coin a proper term for the study of poop, Science Daily reports. 

Naturally, their search became “soiled with impurities.” The pair sought to investigate the Latin root of the word “manure,” which turned up four Latin terms: laetamen, merda, stercus, and fimus, Science Daily notes.

The duo whittled away terms for various reasons, including inaccurate translations and poor (a.k.a. “stinky”) connotations. "Fimus, then, with its technical accuracy and literary ring made us opt for "in fimo" as our scientific term of choice for the experimental examination of excrement," Bhatt said.

Futurity notes that both Bhatt and Grillo are very aware of the playful nature of this research. But, just as some scientists have fun with their naming of model organisms, Bhatt and colleagues have coined a spirited term for the enzymes extracted from their in fimo samples: poopernatant.


