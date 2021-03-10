Man charged with beating death of New Jersey resident also allegedly linked to four more killings in New Mexico

A man wanted in connection with five people's deaths, including one South Jersey resident, was arrested Wednesday after a manhunt that spanned several states.

Sean Michael Lannon, 47, was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals in St. Louis, Missouri, the Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office said.

Lannon, originally from Gloucester County but had moved to New Mexico, was wanted in New Jersey for allegedly killing 66-year-old Michael Dabkowski inside the victim's home in East Greenwich, Gloucester County on Monday.

Gloucester County investigators told the New York Post that the alleged crime was "not a random act," and NJ.com reported Dabkowski had been bludgeoned to death.

Lannon reportedly was asleep in a car he had stolen form Dabkoski when he was arrested, according to NJ.com.

In New Mexico, he was wanted for the alleged homicide of four people, including Lannon's ex-wife, 39-year-old Jennifer Lannon, who previously lived in South Jersey; 21-year-old Matthew Miller; 40-year-old Jesten Mata; and 60-year-old Randal Apostalon. All four people were residents of Grants, New Mexico. Jennifer Lannon, Miller and Mata had been reported missing since January by Grants police.

Their bodies were found inside a vehicle belonging to Apostalon that had been left at a parking garage at the Albuquerque International Airport. Some of the remains had been dismembered, and they were only discovered after airport security guards working in the garage noticed a "foul odor," the Albuquerque Journal reported.

Investigators said Lannon and his three children had flown from New Mexico to Philadelphia on Thursday. Tom Gilbert, of the Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office told the Albuquerque Journal that Lannon's children were taken into protective custody when Lannon arrived in this area, but he was not arrested because no charges had been filed.

Four days later Lannon allegedly killed Dabkowski.

Prior to his arrest, the Woodbury Police Department released photos and a description of Lannon in the following Facebook post.



Gloucester County prosecutors said Wednesday that "upgraded charges against Lannon regarding the homicide in East Greenwich Township are forthcoming."

In connection with a separate incident on Monday in Elk Township, Gloucester County, Lannon is charged with burglary and possession of a weapon for allegedly breaking into a home armed with a knife, according to USA Today.

The U.S. Marshal's office had offered a $5,000 reward for information leading to Lannon's arrest.

