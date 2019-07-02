Search called off for New Jersey couple who disappeared in Barbados

July 02, 2019
The week-long search for a missing New Jersey couple off the coast of Barbados has been called off, according to officials.
Roy Morris, press secretary to Barbados Prime Minster Mia Motley, announced that the search for the Montclair couple had ended. Motley met with seven of the couple's family members and offered her condolences, the Associated Press reported.
Oscar Suarez, 32, and Magdalena Devil, 25, were last seen on June 24 renting a Jet Ski in Holetown Beach while they vacationed in Saint James, Barbados. When the couple did not return after 20 minutes, the Jet Ski operator became concerned and reached out to the other operators in the area. When the couple was still not found, it was reported to the police.
The Police Marine Unit and Barbados Coast Guard conducted a search but were not able to find them. On June 26, the coast guard announced they were expanding their search to find the missing couple. The search expanded to over 600 nautical miles and included police, coast guard, as well as the U.S. Air Force.
