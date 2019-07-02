More News:

July 02, 2019

Search called off for New Jersey couple who disappeared in Barbados

Prime Minister Mia Motley offered her condolences to the couple's family members

Headshot - Virginia Streva
By Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigation Missing Persons
Search ends New Jersey couple in Barbados PA Images/Sipa USA

The week-long search for missing Montclair, New Jersey residents, Oscar Suarez, 32, and Magdalena Devil, off the coast of Barbados has been called off, according to officials. Seen here is a view of the island of Barbados from RAF Voyager as the plane heads for the Caribbean island of Grenada.

The week-long search for a missing New Jersey couple off the coast of Barbados has been called off, according to officials. 

Roy Morris, press secretary to Barbados Prime Minster Mia Motley, announced that the search for the Montclair couple had ended. Motley met with seven of the couple's family members and offered her condolences, the Associated Press reported. 

MORE: How a very good dog named Maverick is helping a local vet escape the lingering effects of war

Oscar Suarez, 32, and Magdalena Devil, 25, were last seen on June 24 renting a Jet Ski in Holetown Beach while they vacationed in Saint James, Barbados. When the couple did not return after 20 minutes, the Jet Ski operator became concerned and reached out to the other operators in the area. When the couple was still not found, it was reported to the police. 

The Police Marine Unit and Barbados Coast Guard conducted a search but were not able to find them. On June 26, the coast guard announced they were expanding their search to find the missing couple. The search expanded to over 600 nautical miles and included police, coast guard, as well as the U.S. Air Force. 

On Saturday, the U.S. Air Force pulled back their resources after the couple had still not been found. Barbados authorities officially called off the search on Sunday. 

Follow Virginia & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @vastreva | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Virginia's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Headshot - Virginia Streva

Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff

virginia@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigation Missing Persons New Jersey Barbados

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

What are the Sixers' biggest needs left in free agency?
050818_McConnell-5_usat

Fourth of July

Guide to Fourth of July fireworks in Philly, the suburbs and the Jersey Shore
Guide to Fourth of July fireworks in Philadelphia, the suburbs and the Jersey Shore

Eagles

Should the Eagles have interest in any players in the 2019 NFL Supplemental Draft?
070119MarcusSimms

Addiction

Docu-series 'Intervention' features opioid addiction in Philadelphia in coming season
intervention opioid addiction philadelphia

Beaches

Wildwood Crest beach closed to public after wastewater treatment malfunction
Wildwood Crest Beach

Street Art

Two Philly artists set up a 'Queer Eye' scavenger hunt
0701_Queer Eye Scavenger Hunt

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

FOR RENT! The Alison – 1805 Walnut Street – 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Allan Domb - 050719 - 2201 Chestnut St 104

FOR SALE! The Coronado – 2201 Chestnut Street – Unique 2 bedroom, 1 bath with a high-end kitchen, brand new kitchen, herringbone wood floors and incredible natural light. 898 SF | $329,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved