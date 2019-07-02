Search called off for New Jersey couple who disappeared in Barbados

Oscar Suarez, 32, and Magdalena Devil, 25, were last seen on June 24 renting a Jet Ski in Holetown Beach while they vacationed in Saint James, Barbados. When the couple did not return after 20 minutes, the Jet Ski operator became concerned and reached out to the other operators in the area. When the couple was still not found, it was reported to the police.

The Police Marine Unit and Barbados Coast Guard conducted a search but were not able to find them. On June 26, the coast guard announced they were expanding their search to find the missing couple. The search expanded to over 600 nautical miles and included police, coast guard, as well as the U.S. Air Force.

On Saturday, the U.S. Air Force pulled back their resources after the couple had still not been found. Barbados authorities officially called off the search on Sunday.

