SEPTA bus involved in multi-vehicle crash in Northeast Philly

A SEPTA bus was involved in a multi-vehicle crash in Northeast Philly on Tuesday afternoon that resulted in several injuries, officials confirmed.

Around 1:30 p.m. a Route 14 bus was stopped at the intersection of Bustleton and Devereaux avenues in the city's Mayfair neighborhood when a vehicle, reportedly a Honda CR-V, and a private paratransit van collided nearby and then struck the bus as it was loading passengers.

There were five people on the bus at the time of the crash. A SEPTA spokesperson confirmed Tuesday afternoon that the injuries sustained were non-life threatening. Two passengers from the car and the driver of the paratransit van also suffered injuries. The extent of those injuries are unknown at this time.

Philadelphia Fire Department officials said in a tweet that a total of 10 people were transported from the scene for treatment by EMS personal.

Follow Virginia & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @vastreva | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Virginia's RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.