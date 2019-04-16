SEPTA bus involved in multi-vehicle crash in Northeast Philly

April 16, 2019
A SEPTA bus was involved in a multi-vehicle crash in Northeast Philly on Tuesday afternoon that resulted in several injuries, officials confirmed.
Around 1:30 p.m. a Route 14 bus was stopped at the intersection of Bustleton and Devereaux avenues in the city's Mayfair neighborhood when a vehicle, reportedly a Honda CR-V, and a private paratransit van collided nearby and then struck the bus as it was loading passengers.
Authorities say this Route 14 SEPTA bus was stopped while passengers were loading into it here in #Mayfair, when a crash happened involving the SEPTA bus, a toppled paratransit bus and a Honda CRV @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/lbxZK2I5mx— Matt Petrillo (@MattPetrillo) April 16, 2019
There were five people on the bus at the time of the crash. A SEPTA spokesperson confirmed Tuesday afternoon that the injuries sustained were non-life threatening. Two passengers from the car and the driver of the paratransit van also suffered injuries. The extent of those injuries are unknown at this time.
Philadelphia Fire Department officials said in a tweet that a total of 10 people were transported from the scene for treatment by EMS personal.
Several companies responded to a multi-vehicle accident today at Bustleton & Devereaux in Mayfair. PFD EMS provided care and transport for 10 people. #24x7x365 pic.twitter.com/CRYdqM6eQD— Philadelphia Fire (@PhillyFireDept) April 16, 2019
