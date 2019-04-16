SEPTA Key expanding to be available for monthly, weekly riders in all Regional Rail zones

Beginning May 1, SEPTA Key coverage will expand, allowing it to be used for weekly and monthly TrailPasses for riders who use the Regional Rail trains at Zone 1 and Zone 2 stations, SEPTA announced Tuesday

Starting on Saturday, April 20, monthly TrailPasses for Zones 1 and 2 will be available for purchase and use beginning May 1. Weekly passes will be available for purchase on May 1 for the week beginning May 6.

Travel Wallet, or the option to preload money for individual trips, still is unavailable for the Regional Rail lines. However, riders will have the ability to set up reoccurring payments for monthly and weekly passes.

The rollout of the availability to use the SEPTA Key on the system's Regional Rail trains began with Zone 4 last August. The transit system expanded the card's coverage to Zone 3 in November.

The SEPTA Key has slowly taken over SEPTA's other fare options since it was launched in June 2016 with as an early adopter program. The transit system has since taken most of its historic fare options off the table, including tokens and paper transfers.

SEPTA Key cards cost $4.95 plus cost of fare. SEPTA recommends registering your Key Card to ensure your fair is protected in the event you lose your card or if it gets stolen. The card may be registered on the SEPTA Key website or by calling Customer Service line at (855) 567-3782.

