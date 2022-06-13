More News:

June 13, 2022

SEPTA custodian assaulted by man at Walnut-Locust station, authorities say

A $1,000 reward has been offered for information leading to an arrest

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Assaults
SEPTA custodian assault suspect Source/SEPTA Transit Police

SEPTA Transit Police are searching for a man in connection with an alleged assault on a custodial worker at Walnut-Locust Station on Monday morning. There is a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

A SEPTA employee was attacked early Monday morning at the Walnut-Locust Station along the Broad Street Line in Center City, transit police said.

The incident happened shortly before 6:00 when a SEPTA custodian swept under a bench where a man was sleeping, investigator said. 

Philadelphia employers will soon be required to offer commuter benefits to workers

The custodian told transit police that the man on the bench punched her in the face, which caused her to fall and hit a pillar at the station. The woman was taken to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital to be treated for unspecified injuries.

According to investigators, the suspect left the station and fled on Walnut Street toward 15th Street.

Authorities released images of the suspect and are offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.

The incident comes as SEPTA continues to struggle with security issues and crime, particularly on its Market-Frankford and Broad Street subway lines. In April, the head of SEPTA's transit police union voiced frustration over staffing levels in the police force and the difficulties SEPTA has had in recruiting new officers.

Over the last year, SEPTA has hired unarmed guards and social outreach workers to monitor its facilities and work with vulnerable populations on trains, but challenges hiring new transit police recruits have persisted.

Anyone with information about Monday's incident is asked to contact SEPTA Transit Police at (215) 580-8111.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Assaults Center City Crime SEPTA

Videos

Featured

Limited - Ashanti for Live Casino

Entertainment heats up at Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia
Limited - Perelman Center for Advanced Medicine

Penn Medicine’s Tara Miller Melanoma Center is a trailblazer for skin cancer treatment

Just In

Must Read

Transportation

Philadelphia employers will soon be required to offer commuter benefits to workers
SEPTA Commuter Benefits

Sponsored

Financial trends and perspectives in the new ‘normal’
Limited - PFCU - financial trends

Mental Health

Therapy on the go: Mildly depressed or simply stressed, people are tapping apps for mental health care
Cell phone

Phillies

Phillies' ability to bounce back after loss will be key
Phillies-JT-Reamuto_Diamondbacks_061322_USAT

Movies

BlackStar reveals lineup of 11th film festival, featuring short film fellowship recipients
BlackStar Festival Blackalachia

Entertainment

'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia' podcast to tape at The Met in September
Always Sunny Podcast Met

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved