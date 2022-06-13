SEPTA custodian assaulted by man at Walnut-Locust station, authorities say

A SEPTA employee was attacked early Monday morning at the Walnut-Locust Station along the Broad Street Line in Center City, transit police said.

The incident happened shortly before 6:00 when a SEPTA custodian swept under a bench where a man was sleeping, investigator said.

The custodian told transit police that the man on the bench punched her in the face, which caused her to fall and hit a pillar at the station. The woman was taken to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital to be treated for unspecified injuries.

According to investigators, the suspect left the station and fled on Walnut Street toward 15th Street.

Authorities released images of the suspect and are offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.

The incident comes as SEPTA continues to struggle with security issues and crime, particularly on its Market-Frankford and Broad Street subway lines. In April, the head of SEPTA's transit police union voiced frustration over staffing levels in the police force and the difficulties SEPTA has had in recruiting new officers.

Over the last year, SEPTA has hired unarmed guards and social outreach workers to monitor its facilities and work with vulnerable populations on trains, but challenges hiring new transit police recruits have persisted.

Anyone with information about Monday's incident is asked to contact SEPTA Transit Police at (215) 580-8111.