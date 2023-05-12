SEPTA adds additional trains, extends late-night service for Taylor Swift concerts

After months of angst and anticipation, Taylor Swift fans will finally see her perform three Philadelphia concerts this weekend. For those lucky enough to score tickets to the Berks County native's sold-out shows, SEPTA is making traveling easier with five additional Broad Street Line trains on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, from Fern Rock Station to NRG Station.

On Friday, SEPTA will have extra Broad Street Line trains at 6:08 p.m., 6:18 p.m., 6:28 p.m., 6:38 p.m. and 6:48 p.m.

Saturday's additional trains will depart at 4:30 p.m., 4:40 p.m., 4:50 p.m., 5:00 p.m. and 5:10 p.m.



Sunday's supplemental trains leave at 4:42 p.m., 4:52 p.m., 5:02 p.m., 5:12 p.m. and 5:22 p.m.

Because the shows will end late, SEPTA is extending its hours for late-night regional trains on Saturday and Sunday. (Friday nights already have later hours.) The added service will only be available on the Paoli/Thorndale line, the Media/Wawa line and the West Trenton line. The full late-night schedule is available here.

Philly is clearly abuzz with Swift-inspired fandom, from a new South Street mural to themed parties and events surrounding her shows, including a pre-concert party at Xfinity Live!, a Friday vinyl sale and celebration at East Passyunk Avenue's Latchkey Records and themed cocktails at The Dutch and Taqueria Amor.

SEPTA is urging all transit riders to purchase their fare ahead of time. Swifties can head straight to the NRG Station after the concert to make sure they get on a departing train and make any connecting services.

The Broad Street Line connects to the Market-Frankford Line and the trolley system with a free interchange between 15th Street and City Hall stations. Regional Rail riders and PATCO passengers can access the subway in Center City. Customers can load funds on a SEPTA Key card or purchase Quick Trip tickets at kiosks.