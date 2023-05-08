As Taylor Swift heads to Philly, the city's bars and shops are preparing with drink specials, themed parties

Swifties can rejoice as Taylor Swift prepares for her much-anticipated return to Philadelphia this weekend as part of her ongoing Eras Tour.



The Berks County native pop star is heading to Lincoln Financial Field to play three consecutive concerts with special guests Phoebe Bridgers and GAYLE from Friday, May 12 through Sunday, May 14. The singer will perform songs from all 10 albums since her 2006 debut, including some surprise songs that she rarely performs live.

Local officials from cities across the country have celebrated Swift's tour stops by rolling out the red carpet for the singer. In Glendale, Arizona, where Swift opened the Eras Tour in March, officials temporarily changed the city's name to "Swift City." Tampa named her honorary mayor for the day, while Arlington, Texas named one of its main roads "Taylor Swift Way" as the singer made her way to the city.

Officials from the Kenney administration did not immediately respond to PhillyVoice's request for comment on possible plans to commemorate Swift's return to her hometown region. Swift was born at Reading Hospital, about an hour away from Center City, in 1989 and spent her earliest years living at Pine Ridge Farm, an 11-acre Christmas tree farm in Berks County before moving to a home in Wyomissing. The family moved to Nashville in 2004 to support Swift's country music career.

Though it's unclear if City Hall will officially mark Swift's tour stop, Philly's bars, restaurants and other businesses are getting in on the action with themed drinks, parties and pregames throughout the week and during Swift's weekend of shows. Here's a rundown of where to score the best Swiftie swag in the city:

Cocktail specials

The Dutch, South Philly's breakfast and lunch eatery focused on Pennsylvania Dutch-inspired foods, is debuting classic cocktails inspired by Swift and her expansive catalog. The limited-time menu offerings will be available from Friday, May 12 through Sunday, May 14.

Drinks include the Lavender Haze, made with gin, sparkling wine, simple syrup, lemon juice and butterfly pea flowers; the Getaway (Side) Car, made with Jamaican rum, cognac, pineapple shrub and lime juice; and the White Horse, made with pear and cardamom-infused vodka, coffee liqueur and a cream float.

Taqueria Amor in Manayunk is offering an Eras Tour drink menu all week long, with tequila-based cocktails named after song lyrics from "Lover," "Midnights" and "1989." Imbibers can sip on the Meet Me At Midnight, mixed with mezcal, lavender and champagne or enjoy the Take Me Home with silver tequila, lemonade, chili pepper and strawberry.

Fans can also head over to Assembly Rooftop Lounge overlooking The Logan Hotel on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway to try its own spin on Lavender Haze, made with butterfly tea-infused Stateside Vodka, St. Germain, lime and club soda.

Vinyl deals

At Latchkey, South Philly's record store, fans can gather for the shop's pregame on Friday, May 12 from 5 to 7 p.m. All Swift vinyls will be available for 10% off while DJ Marc Faletti plays a selection of the singer's greatest hits. Guests can try out Latchkey's complimentary cocktail, "Red," while taking part in a fan-created Monopoly-style board game with Swift trivia.

Pregame parties



For Swifties who managed to score tickets to the three-night concert at Lincoln Financial Field despite November's Ticketmaster fiasco, Xfinity Live! at the Sports Complex will host Tay-Gate pregame parties each evening before the show with a Swift-themed dance party, photo booths, cocktails named after Swift's songs and a costume contest.

Tickets are $50 and include access to a complimentary buffet, though drinks are pay-as-you-go. Tickets to the concert are not required to attend the pre-game.