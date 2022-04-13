Taylor Swift's childhood home in Pennsylvania sold for $999,100

The Pennsylvania home where Taylor Swift spent a portion of her childhood has sold for $999,100, a price cut of $100,000 from the property's initial listing price.

The Wyomissing home at 78 Grandview Blvd., located near Reading in Berks County, sits on a 0.75 acre lot with a large backyard and a two-car garage. Swift, 32, lived there during her early teenage years before she and her family moved to Nashville to jumpstart her career as a musician.

The five-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom home, built in 1929, is a Georgian Colonial that now includes a heated swimming pool, hot tub and covered terrace in the rear of the property.

“The property is a unique combination of old world charm with modern updates and amenities,” Eric P. Miller, who represented the seller told Mansion Global. “This home is true to the Georgian Colonial style of having exquisite architecture in the rear of the property.”

The home's interior, shown in a gallery of photos on Realtor.com, brings in plenty of sunlight and cozy elements from a brick fireplace in the den to a large kicthen and breakfast room. The master bedroom and a secondary bedroom on the second floor have access to private decks, while three additional bedrooms on the third floor have vaulted ceilings.

The Swifts left the home in 2004 and rented the property out for a few years. It was purchased in 2007 by Daniel Mashevsky, who didn't know about the up-and-coming artist at the time. Mashevsky did extensive renovations on the property that unearthed some of Swift's old belongings, including toys and a note she had written about a trip to Disney World.

Prior to the sale this month, the home last sold in 2013 for a price of $799,500.

During Swift's "Reputation" tour in 2018, she visited the home and held up an old photo album that showed her playing outside a shed on the property.

Before Swift and her family lived at the Wyomissing home, the singer-songwriter's early childhood was spent at the Pine Ridge Farm, an 11-acre Christmas tree farm in nearby Cumru Township.

In 2021, Forbes estimated Swift's net worth to be approximately $550 million. The pop star now owns multiple luxury properties, including a $17.5 million historic mansion in Rhode Island, multiple units in a building in New York's Tribeca neighborhood and a $2.5 million estate in Nashville.