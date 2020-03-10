More News:

March 10, 2020

SEPTA set to unveil proposed fare restructuring plan

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Public Transit SEPTA
SEPTA Fare Restructure Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

SEPTA's fare restructuring plan will require 10 public hearings throughout the region to discuss the transit agency's proposal. SEPTA last increased fares in May 2017.

SEPTA officials will reveal the details of a proposed fare restructuring plan for 2021 at a press conference on Wednesday morning, the transit agency announced.

The proposal will be SEPTA's first during the tenure of new General Manager Leslie Richards, who previously led PennDOT and officially replaced Jeffrey Kneuppel in January.

"In keeping with the recommendations of the Pennsylvania Transportation Funding and Reform Commission, SEPTA has adopted a practice of making modest, periodic fare adjustments every three years," SEPTA said in a statement about Wednesday's announcements. "The last fare changes went into effect on July 1, 2017."

SEPTA last approved a systemwide fare increase in May 2017, most notably raising cash fares and quick trips from $2.25 to $2.50. Most other fares types also were bumped by varying degrees.

Richards signaled she will attempt to take a new approach to SEPTA's fare structure during a panel discussion hosted earlier this month by Transit Forward Philadelphia.

For years, local groups have assailed SEPTA's $1 transfer fee between transit lines other than the main hubs in Philadelphia. Richards did not commit to eliminating the transfer fee, but said SEPTA would try to "fix" some things.

After the fare restructuring proposal is formally submitted, SEPTA will hold a series of 10 required public hearings throughout the region to accept feedback on the plan. Dates and locations for the hearings have not yet been announced.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Public Transit SEPTA Philadelphia Public Transportation Regional Rail Trolley Market-Frankford Line Broad Street Line Subway Pennsylvania

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles 2019 sacks-allowed tally, with video
031020CarsonWentz

Flights

Flight to New Jersey diverted over complaints about coughing, sneezing passenger
Carroll - United Airlines airplane

Adult Health

Caffeine won't turn you into Hemingway – but it can boost your problem-solving skills
Caffeine won't turn you into Hemingway -- but it can boost problem-solving

Phillies

Kevin Cooney: MLB has a chance to get it right with coronavirus, but probably won't
Phillies-autographs_031020_usat

Festivals

Pearl Jam to headline Jersey Shore festival this September
Pearl Jam

Food & Drink

Fearless Restaurants offering dining deals from the Main Line to the shoreline
Fearless Restaurant Week - Louie Louie

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $659,900
Limited - The Alison - 1805 Walnut - Allan Domb

PENTHOUSE FOR RENT! The Alison - Luxurious entire floor 3 bed plus den, 4.5 bath penthouse with a magnificent 2,144 sf terrace overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 3,755 sf interior | 2,144 sf exterior | $17,500/month
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved