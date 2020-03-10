SEPTA set to unveil proposed fare restructuring plan

SEPTA officials will reveal the details of a proposed fare restructuring plan for 2021 at a press conference on Wednesday morning, the transit agency announced.

The proposal will be SEPTA's first during the tenure of new General Manager Leslie Richards, who previously led PennDOT and officially replaced Jeffrey Kneuppel in January.

"In keeping with the recommendations of the Pennsylvania Transportation Funding and Reform Commission, SEPTA has adopted a practice of making modest, periodic fare adjustments every three years," SEPTA said in a statement about Wednesday's announcements. "The last fare changes went into effect on July 1, 2017."

SEPTA last approved a systemwide fare increase in May 2017, most notably raising cash fares and quick trips from $2.25 to $2.50. Most other fares types also were bumped by varying degrees.

Richards signaled she will attempt to take a new approach to SEPTA's fare structure during a panel discussion hosted earlier this month by Transit Forward Philadelphia.

For years, local groups have assailed SEPTA's $1 transfer fee between transit lines other than the main hubs in Philadelphia. Richards did not commit to eliminating the transfer fee, but said SEPTA would try to "fix" some things.

After the fare restructuring proposal is formally submitted, SEPTA will hold a series of 10 required public hearings throughout the region to accept feedback on the plan. Dates and locations for the hearings have not yet been announced.