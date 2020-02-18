More News:

February 18, 2020

SEPTA to install countdown clocks in all subway stations by 2022

Broad Street Line stations will be the first to get the new feature

Headshot - Virginia Streva
By Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff
Transportation SEPTA
SEPTA subway clocks Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

SEPTA will install countdown clocks at every subway and trolley stations. The Broad Street Line will have them by November 2020 while the Market-Frankford and trolley lines will debut them by the end of 2022.

SEPTA is launching a new initiative that will ease riders' worries about catching the train.

The transit authority plans to install countdown clocks in all subway and trolley stations throughout the city, WHYY reports. The clocks will let riders know how long they must wait until the next train arrives in the station. 

The news comes less than a month after SEPTA announced it was eliminating the A/B stops on the Market-Frankford Line. 

Broad Street Line stations will have the countdown clocks in place by November. The Market-Frankford Line and trolley stations will have them by the end of 2022. 

The countdown clocks will be similar to the ones installed in New York City subway stations. It took the Metropolitan Transportation Authority 11 years to finish installing the clocks in all 471 stations.

Fortunately, SEPTA will far fewer stations. But each of SEPTA's subway and trolley lines currently uses separate tracking systems. 

In order to add the countdown clocks, SEPTA must get all three services operating on the same tracking system, according to WHYY. SEPTA has hired Alstom SA, the company that created the Market-Frankford Line's tracking system, to do this

Until the system is completely updated, the Broad Street Line will run on the old tracking system. 

Follow Virginia & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @vastreva | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Virginia's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Headshot - Virginia Streva

Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff

virginia@phillyvoice.com

Read more Transportation SEPTA Philadelphia Clocks Subways Trolleys Broad Street Line Market-Frankford Line

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

Progress reports for the Sixers' young players coming out of the All-Star break
Matisse-Thybulle_021820_usat

Investigations

Lansdale-native Amie Harwick allegedly killed at Hollywood Hills home
Amie Harwick killed Hollywood

Health News

Insulin costs far less on Craigslist – but it's a risky purchase for diabetics, health experts say
Insulin Craigslist Marketplace

Eagles

Should the Eagles have interest in Lions CB Darius Slay?
021820FletcherCoxDariusSlay

Video

Eagles' Jason Kelce arm wrestles random guy at bar while wearing Delco shirt
Jason Kelce arm wrestle

Food & Drink

Craftsman Row Saloon is celebrating Mardi Gras through the end of February
Mardi Gras food & drink specials

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $659,900
Limited - The Alison - 1805 Walnut - Allan Domb

PENTHOUSE FOR RENT! The Alison - Luxurious entire floor 3 bed plus den, 4.5 bath penthouse with a magnificent 2,144 sf terrace overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 3,755 sf interior | 2,144 sf exterior | $17,500/month
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved