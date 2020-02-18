SEPTA to install countdown clocks in all subway stations by 2022

SEPTA is launching a new initiative that will ease riders' worries about catching the train.



The transit authority plans to install countdown clocks in all subway and trolley stations throughout the city, WHYY reports. The clocks will let riders know how long they must wait until the next train arrives in the station.

The news comes less than a month after SEPTA announced it was eliminating the A/B stops on the Market-Frankford Line.

Broad Street Line stations will have the countdown clocks in place by November. The Market-Frankford Line and trolley stations will have them by the end of 2022.

The countdown clocks will be similar to the ones installed in New York City subway stations. It took the Metropolitan Transportation Authority 11 years to finish installing the clocks in all 471 stations.

Fortunately, SEPTA will far fewer stations. But each of SEPTA's subway and trolley lines currently uses separate tracking systems.

In order to add the countdown clocks, SEPTA must get all three services operating on the same tracking system, according to WHYY. SEPTA has hired Alstom SA, the company that created the Market-Frankford Line's tracking system, to do this.

Until the system is completely updated, the Broad Street Line will run on the old tracking system.

