More News:

February 17, 2020

Lansdale-native Amie Harwick allegedly killed at Hollywood Hills home

The Hollywood sex therapist died after falling from a third-floor balcony and police have arrested he ex-boyfriend

Headshot - Virginia Streva
By Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Homicide
Amie Harwick killed Hollywood Dr. Amie Harwick/Facebook

Amie Harwick, a Lansdale native, allegedly was killed early Saturday morning at her Hollywood Hills home. Harwick's ex-boyfriend, Gareth Pursehouse, 41, was arrested later the Los Angeles police said and could be charged with her murder. Harwick attended North Penn High School and worked in California as a therapist specializing in sex, marriage, and family counseling.

Amie Harwick, a Lansdale native, allegedly was killed early Saturday morning at her Hollywood Hills home by an intruder, investigators said.

Harwick's ex-boyfriend, Gareth Pursehouse, 41, was arrested on Saturday afternoon for suspicion of murder, officers with the Los Angeles Police Department said. According to information reported by Deadline, Harwick previously had a restraining order against Pursehouse that had recently expired, and the had seen each other recently.

Police had been called to Harwick's home at 1:16 a.m. on Saturday. Harwick, who graduated from North Penn High School in 1999, was found on the ground below the third story balcony of the residence, and she was rushed to a nearby hospital where she later died, Deadline reported. Investigators said Harwick's injuries suggested she had fallen from the balcony.

Harwick's roommate was at the home at the time of the incident and fled to a neighboring residence to call police, according to 6ABC. Police allegedly found evidence of a forced entry, as well as a struggle in the upstairs area of the home.

Pursehouse is being held in lieu of $2 million bail pending a court appearance, where he could be charged in connection with Harwick's homicide.

Harwick was a Hollywood therapist specializing in sex, marriage, and family counseling. She published the book, "The Sex Bible for Women," in 2014, and appeared in the documentary, "Addicted to Sexting" the following year. In 2018, she was engaged to “Price is Right” host and comedian Drew Carey, but the two split about a year later.

Follow Virginia & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @vastreva | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Virginia's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Headshot - Virginia Streva

Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff

virginia@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Homicide Philadelphia Crime Lansdale Los Angeles Montgomery County California

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Should the Eagles exercise Derek Barnett's fifth-year option?
58_11032019_EaglesvsBears_Derek_Barnett_KateFrese.jpg

Education

Mayor Kenney gives vote of confidence to School District superintendent amid asbestos issue
Jim Kenney

Prevention

How to convince your loved ones to get the flu shot
Flu shot cost

Social Media

Howard Eskin calling McCutchen ‘Lawrence’ is just the latest in a storied history of awful tweets
McCutchen-Eskin-Twitter_021220_usat

University of Pennsylvania

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie is Penn's 2020 Commencement speaker
Adichie Penn Commencement Speaker

Food & Drink

Craftsman Row Saloon is celebrating Mardi Gras through the end of February
Mardi Gras food & drink specials

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $659,900
Limited - The Alison - 1805 Walnut - Allan Domb

PENTHOUSE FOR RENT! The Alison - Luxurious entire floor 3 bed plus den, 4.5 bath penthouse with a magnificent 2,144 sf terrace overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 3,755 sf interior | 2,144 sf exterior | $17,500/month
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved