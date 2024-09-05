SEPTA wants to eliminate fare discounts to help close its budget shortfall

SEPTA is proposing fare changes that would include getting rid of the discount given to riders who use SEPTA Key cards and other contactless payment methods to ride buses, subways and trolleys. The fare hikes are intended to increase revenue as SEPTA faces a $240 million annual budget deficit.

SEPTA officials said Thursday the proposed fare adjustments would raise SEPTA Key swipes and other payment methods — like cards and smartphones — to $2.50 from the current discounted rate of $2. Riders who pay in cash or use single-ride Quik Trips already pay $2.50 for each fare.

Other proposed changes include eliminating discounts for Regional Rail riders that use SEPTA Key and various fare increases for Regional Rail zones. The proposal also would affect Regional Rail rates for some groups of riders, like seniors from out of state and those who qualify for reduced fares.

PATCO riders who use their Freedom Share cards to ride SEPTA's buses, trolleys and subways also would have their fares bumped from $2 to $2.50.

SEPTA officials said the proposed changes would generate an additional $14.4 million in annual revenue. They plan to hold public hearings on the proposal next month.

SEPTA's $240 million deficit lines up with the expiration of federal relief provided during the COVID-19 pandemic. Pennsylvania lawmakers approved a one-time, additional payment of $51 million for SEPTA in the current state budget, but SEPTA officials and transit advocates have warned it's not enough to prevent more fare increases and potential service cuts in the coming years.

"We need to act now to ensure that SEPTA has the resources to provide reliable services to the city and the region," SEPTA Board Chair Ken Lawrence said at a press conference Thursday.

State Rep. Ed Neilson (D-Philadelphia) said urgency to address SEPTA's fiscal problems should be a statewide priority.

“This is the exact scenario we wanted to avoid while we were negotiating the state budget. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania use public transit as a tool to survive,” Neilson said of the proposed fare changes. “SEPTA is not the only agency that will be affected by the budget shortfall in public transit funding; it will trickle down to all of them and have disastrous consequences for Pennsylvanians in both rural and urban communities, not to mention the damage it will do to our state’s economy.”

SEPTA last increased fares in 2017 when cash fares and Quik Trips were raised from $2.25 to $2.50 and discounted single rides went from $1.80 to $2. The last fare adjustment also included increases to SEPTA's daily, weekly and monthly passes.



Starting Sept. 23, SEPTA will begin reinstating parking fees at all of its Regional Rail lots and parking garages for the first time since 2020. The rollout out will be done over two months. There will be a $2 fee at parking lots — double the former rate — and a $4 fee to park in the garages at Frankford Transportation Center, Norristown Transportation Center and Lansdale Station.

Public hearings for the proposed fare changes will take place Wednesday, Oct. 16 at 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. People can attend the hearings in person at SEPTA's headquarters at 1234 Market St. or remotely via WebEx registration. Comments also can be submitted by email, mail or by phone at (215) 580-7772.