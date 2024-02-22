'Save the Train' advocates to urge Pa. lawmakers to boost SEPTA funding

Now that Gov. Josh Shapiro has proposed increased funds for SEPTA, community groups advocating to save the Chestnut Hill West line are pressuring state lawmakers to approve his budget plan.

The "Save the Train" campaign, backed by more than 50 organizations in Northwest Philly, began with the initial goal of urging Shapiro to address SEPTA's impending fiscal cliff in his February budget address.

The potential service cuts may affect the Chestnut Hill West line, which has a lower ridership than most other Regional Rail lines.

"We're absolutely delighted that (Gov. Josh Shapiro) is championing public transit," said Anne Dicker, president of the West Mount Airy Neighbors group and an organizer in the Save the Train coalition. "He's onboard the train, so to speak."

Dicker is hoping that SEPTA receives a higher amount of funds than what Shapiro has proposed. Still, Dicker said just "keeping the systems alive" is the first step.

The next step for Save the Train organizers is going to Harrisburg to make their case to legislators — particularly Republicans – the state House and Senate. The campaign recently put out a new petition, this time directed toward state lawmakers.

Dicker did not mention how many signatures the new petition has – or the total the campaign hopes to reach – but the petition stresses that SEPTA will begin facing the shortfall on July 1 – the day after the state legislature's deadline to pass the state budget.

While specific plans for potential visits to Harrisburg to advocate for SEPTA funding are still in the early stages, Dicker described the group's next moves as a "full-court press."

"The next issue is how (the funds) will be allocated and put into law," Dicker said.

After word of the proposed funds came out, Senate Republican leader Joe Pittman was reluctant to support the measure. "Supporting SEPTA's request for increased state subsidy is a challenging argument to make," Pittman said, adding that increased investments in public transit require a "closer examination."

Pittman also said "it is long past time electric vehicles begin to pay their fair share for transportation infrastructure and services before asking taxpayers for more" and raised ire with Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner's policies. "No amount of increased subsidy can restore customer confidence in making use of the network given the raging crime crisis Krasner perpetuates," Pittman stated.

"Some of them have a bee in their bonnet," said Dicker of the reasons Pittman and other Republicans oppose increased SEPTA funding. To that end, Dicker said SEPTA funding advocates will have to appeal to state lawmakers by emphasizing the job creation and business opportunities that public transit provides.

At the federal level, congressional Democrats are urging the Biden Administration to "prioritize" SEPTA and other public transit systems in the state; most recently, SEPTA received a $317 million grant for new train cars on the Market Frankford Line.

Meanwhile, lawn signs adorn Chestnut Hill West line stations and nearby communities, and the Save the Train Facebook group has become a public hub for SEPTA commuters, with members sharing pictures and first-hand accounts of ridership.

On Saturday, the Save the Train campaign will host one of its "Ride & Rally" events at the Chelten Avenue Station in Germantown. At these events, which take place at different train stations, community members can express their support for the Chestnut Hill West line and promote increased ridership.

Saturday's event will include remarks from state Sen. Art Haywood, state Reps. Darisha Parker and Chris Rabb, and City Councilmember Nina Ahmad.

The "Ride & Rally" events also are opportunities to teach children how to use public transit. During the COVID-19 pandemic, many children missed out on opportunities to learn. Dicker noted that her 13-year-old daughter rides the Route 23 bus to shop at a candy store on Chestnut Street. "She feels empowered," Dicker said.

The Save the Train campaign also is hosting a "Toddlers Take the Train" event on March 6. Commuters can take their young children to the Chestnut Hill Library via the Chestnut Hill West line.

On a larger scale, the Save the Train movement wants to promote the use of public transit over commuting with cars. The results of a public survey that received more than 890 responses mirrored larger trends trends of commuters choosing cars over transit.

Dicker and her fellow Save the Train organizers volunteer about 40 hours each week for the movement, on top of their full-time jobs.

"Nobody's getting any sleep," Dicker said.