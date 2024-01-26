Northwest Philly residents petition Gov. Shapiro to 'save' SEPTA's Chestnut Hill West line

Northwest Philly residents who depend on the Chestnut Hill West line are taking action in hopes of staving off service cuts that may result from SEPTA's looming fiscal cliff.

A movement called "Save the Train" is gathering support to urge Gov. Josh Shapiro and Pennsylvania lawmakers to boost funding for SEPTA.

When Shapiro signed the state budget in December, following a five-month impasse, it didn't include an additional $190 million that SEPTA wanted to help supplant the loss of federal pandemic funding. Now, SEPTA has been sounding the alarm over a projected $240 million operating budget deficit that would begin this July.

And with Northwest Philly residents fearing the Chestnut Hill West line may be among the first to experience service cuts – the line's weekday ridership of 1,752 last year was lower than most other Regional Rail lines – community members have mobilized.

The Save the Train coalition consists of 18 community groups, including West Mt. Airy Neighbors, SoLo Germantown Civic Association and the Chestnut Hill Community Association. The coalition created an online petition urging Shapiro to fund SEPTA's budget gap.

"Public transit is a critical need for Philadelphia, and forcing an already starved system to make additional cuts would be devastating," the petition reads. "Please step up and make sure SEPTA gets the money it needs to continue serving my city — especially the neighborhoods served by the Chestnut Hill West Regional Rail train line."

Nearly 4,000 people have signed the petition since it began last week, according to Josephine Winter, executive director of the West Mt. Airy Neighbors.

"This has been a rapid action because we need Gov. Shapiro to include SEPTA funding in his budget address on Feb. 6," Winter said. "Our Northwest community has really come together to save our public transit."

"Governor Shapiro has been working with SEPTA, the general assembly, local leadership, and mass transit partners for months to assess their needs and prepare a serious proposal to address them," a spokesperson for Shapiro's office told PhillyVoice. "In his upcoming budget address, you can expect the Governor to present a plan that provides additional support for mass transit for the first time in over a decade."

Without a funding solution, SEPTA officials say the transit authority may be forced to cut service by 20% overall and increase fares by 30%, WHYY reported Thursday.

When asked about the Chestnut Hill line specifically, SEPTA public information manager Kelly Greene told PhillyVoice that the authority "has not yet made any decisions regarding service cuts."

Regardless, the Save the Train movement is not taking any chances, urging people who may be affected by potential service cuts to contact their elected officials, help fund the coalition's efforts and share stories of their experiences on the transit line.

On Tuesday, the coalition outlined its goals during a community meeting held over Zoom. It wants to gain 25,000 petition signatures and plans to spread the word by using signs and flyers. It also wants the coalition to continue growing.

"This campaign has really been driven by ordinary citizens who rely on SEPTA to get to work, school and doctor's appointments, and to connect with one another and with our city," Winter said.

The organization's website lists contact information for Gov. Shapiro and Mayor Cherelle Parker, though Winter touted the support of City Councilmember Cindy Bass, state Reps. Darisha Parker and Chris Rabb, State Sen. Art Haywood and U.S. Rep. Dwight Evans.

Though the Save the Train movement is aiming its efforts at the state government, Pennsylvania's congressional Democrats have penned a letter asking U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg to prioritize funding for SEPTA.