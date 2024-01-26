City Council's majority leader wants to investigate the Office of Homeless Services

As Philadelphia City Council resumed in-person sessions, its new majority leader wasted no time in addressing the city's support of homeless people. Councilmember Katherine Gilmore Richardson introduced legislation yesterday that aims at the Office of Homeless Services.

The legislation includes a resolution to hold public hearings by the Committee on Finance to investigate the operations of the Office of Homeless Services (OHS) and a bill that would establish an Office of Homeless Services Ombudsperson. This office would serve as a public advocate for those experiencing homelessness in Philly and provide oversight of the OHS.

The website for the OHS, which is meant to provide aid and temporary housing to the homeless, states that "OHS no longer has funds for homelessness prevention and must temporarily stop accepting applications." Vendors and non-profits providing shelter for the homeless have experienced partial or severely delayed payments.

Gilmore Richardson specifically criticized former mayor Jim Kenney's administration's apparent misuse of funds and overspending, along with a lack of quality of services. "I was extremely appalled to see that the Office of Homeless Services claims that they can no longer provide services to residents who need immediate shelter," said Gilmore Richardson.

"I am even more disappointed to see that some people think this is connected to City Council not providing $5 million in current year spending. After years of questionable mismanagement of funds and providing poor customer service, despite significant increases in funding from City Council, it is time to ensure unhoused constituents have an advocate working directly for them."

In addition to the investigation proposed by Gilmore Richardson, Philly inspector general Alexander F. DeSantis began an investigation of the OHS last month regarding the office overspending by about $15 million.

Last year, Gilmore Richardson herself had been observing irregularities between funding provided to the OHS and how it was spending the funds. Gilmore Richardson, attempting to assist constituents in need, said that service for those families was unsatisfactory. When the OHS requested nearly $15 million as a result of its shortfall, City Council denied the request, instead providing only $9.6 million for outstanding invoices from 2021 to 2023.

It remains unclear to the City Council how the OHS has been spending its funds. The OHS did not immediately respond to requests for comment.