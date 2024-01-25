Video shows teen fugitive Shane Pryor in CHOP building moments after escape

New video shows 17-year-old accused murderer Shane Pryor in the lobby of a Children's Hospital of Philadelphia building shortly after he escaped from custody in a nearby parking lot Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.

Pryor has been on the run for more than 24 hours since he fled from escort staff who were taking him from the Juvenile Justice Services Center to CHOP. Police said he was being treated for a hand injury, and that Pryor wasn't wearing handcuffs or other restraints when he exited a car and ran away from his escorts in the hospital's emergency room parking lot, near 34th and Spruce streets.

U.S. Marshals in Philadelphia are offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to Pryor's capture.



The video released Thursday shows Pryor inside the lobby of CHOP's Hub for Clinical Collaboration, where he asked a receptionist to use a phone, police said. When he was denied, Pryor left the building. Investigators believe he found some mode of transportation out of University City around 12:30 p.m.

On Wednesday night, U.S. Marshals said Pryor might be driving a stolen Ford F-150 pickup truck. That vehicle is longer being sought as part of the investigation, they said Thursday.

Pryor is charged with the 2020 killing of a woman who was fatally shot in an alleyway in the Holmesburg section of Northeast Philadelphia. Although he was 14 years old the time, Pryor was charged as an adult and has been in jail awaiting trial since October 2020. His request to have the case moved to juvenile court was denied by a judge in December, Pryor's attorney, Paul DiMaio, told 6ABC. DiMaio said Pryor has maintained his innocence in the case.

"He needs to turn himself in and he needs to do whatever we need to do to fight this case," DiMaio said.



Pryor's mother also reportedly urged her son to turn himself in to authorities.

The teenager's escape prompted an extensive search of the hospital's Buerger campus, including in multiple buildings where Pryor was seen on surveillance video. Shortly after 5 p.m. Wednesday, investigators said they had cleared the hospital campus and declared the area safe.

"Shane Pryor is a dangerous and desperate individual and we will use every available resource to bring him back into custody," supervisory deputy U.S. Marshal Robert Clark said. "Anyone who is found assisting him in his flight will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."

Police didn't share any additional information about where they believe Pryor could be hiding from authorities. Anyone with information can call 911 or submit tips to the U.S. Marshals Philadelphia Tipline at (866) 865-8477.