SEPTA placed additional signs to warn riders against hopping between cars

After a seven-year-old boy died from falling between subway cars on the Broad Street Line, SEPTA has put up additional signage on the Market-Frankford Line and BSL to warn riders of the dangers of car hopping while the train is in motion.

There had always been signage warning riders not to change cars while the train was in motion, but SEPTA is doubling down on its messaging.

The signs were placed on Monday evening, according to SEPTA Director of Media Relations Carla Showell-Lee.

Riders started noticing the new signs on Wednesday afternoon:

Showell-Lee said the additional signage “enhances our safety message in prohibiting passengers from crossing or riding between two cars while a train is in motion.”

She said SEPTA has also recorded additional safety announcements that will be played on rotation at MFL and BSL station platforms, reminding riders to “think of safety first” and to never ride or walk between railcars while trains are in motion.

Follow Adam & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @adamwhermann | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Adam's RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.