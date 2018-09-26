More News:

September 26, 2018

SEPTA placed additional signs to warn riders against hopping between cars

A seven-year-old boy died over the weekend while moving between BSL cars

By Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff
SEPTA Transportation
SEPTA Broad Street Line Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

A SEPTA subway train enters Cecil B. Moore Station on the Broad Street Line, Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2016.

After a seven-year-old boy died from falling between subway cars on the Broad Street Line, SEPTA has put up additional signage on the Market-Frankford Line and BSL to warn riders of the dangers of car hopping while the train is in motion.

There had always been signage warning riders not to change cars while the train was in motion, but SEPTA is doubling down on its messaging. 

RELATED: City, SEPTA, PPA announce they will enforce laws to decongest city streets | Green SEPTA mist installation 'Pulse' debuts at Dilworth Park | Oct. 1, 2018 is a big day for SEPTA Key-related updates

The signs were placed on Monday evening, according to SEPTA Director of Media Relations Carla Showell-Lee.

Riders started noticing the new signs on Wednesday afternoon:

Showell-Lee said the additional signage “enhances our safety message in prohibiting passengers from crossing or riding between two cars while a train is in motion.”

She said SEPTA has also recorded additional safety announcements that will be played on rotation at MFL and BSL station platforms, reminding riders to “think of safety first” and to never ride or walk between railcars while trains are in motion.

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff

adam@phillyvoice.com

SEPTA Transportation Philadelphia BSL MFL Broad Street Line Market-Frankford Line Public Transportation Public Transit

