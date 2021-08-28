More News:

August 28, 2021

SEPTA to increase service to nearly pre-pandemic levels

The transit hub said services will expand as soon as Aug. 29-30

SEPTA announced it will increase its services to nearly pre-pandemic levels in anticipation of a surge in ridership this fall.

SEPTA is adding more services across the system next week that were previously suspended at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, nearly bringing back its service to pre-pandemic levels. 

Starting Aug. 29-30, new transit schedules for buses, trolleys, the Market-Frankford Line, Broad Street Line, and Norristown High Speed Line will go into effect. Regional Rail will return to its pre-pandemic service levels starting Sept. 5, according to SEPTA officials.

Overall service will increase to 93% of pre-COVID levels, and the Market-Frankford Line will operate with six-minute headways Monday through Friday from 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

The Broad Street Line will operate with eight-minute or less headways as well. 

All high-frequency bus and trolley routes will operate at pre-pandemic levels. Trolley routes 101 and 102 will return to regular service starting Aug. 30. 

SEPTA announced earlier this summer that its ridership had not rebounded from the steep decrease it faced during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic. Ridership is still less than half what it was before the coronavirus pandemic.

Officials have increased the security presence along the Market-Frankford line and launched a station cleaning initiative to entice more riders to return to the rail service.

Regional Rail service is set to increase to 65% of pre-pandemic levels on weekdays and 53% on weekends, including the Cynwyd Line that will return with limited service and the return of select Express trips on the Paoli/Thorndale Lansdale/Doylestown, Warminster, West Trenton, and Wilmington/Newark Lines.

The rail service is also offering discounts on weekly passes in an effort to entice more riders to come on board. 

The week of Sept. 13, and through the weeks of Sept. 20 and 27, customers can get 25% off on all weekly TransPasses, for travel on buses, trolleys and subways, and TrailPasses which can be used on Regional Rail and on Transit.

