SEPTA implementing changes to multiple Regional Rail routes starting this weekend

SEPTA commuters who ride the Regional Rail should start checking the schedule, as several routes will have new times starting this weekend.

The transit authority is implementing some major shifts in its routes to accommodate infrastructure work Amtrak is undertaking along its Northeast Corridor and some of its own repair work.



The adjusted schedules will start Sunday, April 16, affecting some weekday and weekend travel times on the Airport, Chestnut Hill East, Chestnut Hill West, Fox Chase, Glenside, Paoli/Thorndale, Trenton, West Trenton and Wilmington lines.

Here is a detailed list of the changes.

Airport Line

SEPTA's rail line servicing the airport will not see any service changes, but there will be terminal updates starting on Sunday. The Airport Line schedule is available here.

Chestnut Hill East Line

On weekday afternoons, the 4:02 p.m. inbound 7537 train will depart five minutes later at all stations.

The 4:52 p.m. outbound 720 train from Suburban Station will depart six minutes later at all stops. Outbound 722 and 732 trains from Suburban Station at 5:52 p.m. and 10:52 p.m. will also operate six minutes later at all stations.

All inbound weekend trains will depart five to eight minutes earlier.

All outbound trains (except the first 4702 train) will operate up to 17 minutes later.



The full Chestnut Hill East schedule is available here.

Chestnut Hill West Line

On weekdays, the 1:49 p.m. inbound 9838 train will be renumbered 8338 and will operate three minutes later at all stations.

The 5:05 p.m. weekday outbound 9845 train will be changed to the 3845 and will depart one to two minutes late on its way to Chestnut Hill West.

On the weekends, all inbound trains from Chestnut Hill West to Center City will depart 17 minutes earlier, and all outbound trains from Center City to Chestnut Hill West will also depart 17 minutes earlier. Here is the new Chestnut Hill West Regional Rail schedule.

Fox Chase Line

The weekday Fox Chase line will operate its 5:43 a.m. inbound 8215 train up to 10 minutes earlier at all stations en route to Center City.

Weekdays, the 8503 train at 7:50 a.m. will operate 10 to 13 minutes earlier at all stations on its way to Center City.

There are no changes to weekend services for the inbound or outbound Fox Chase Regional Rail. The updated schedule can be found here.

Glenside Combined Line

Glenside Combined Regional Rail will have multiple changes to its weekday inbound schedule. The Jenkintown 3501 train at 6:51 a.m. will depart 15 minutes earlier from all stations.

The 3223 train departing Jenkintown at 4:01 p.m. will leave up to 10 minutes earlier at all stops.

The 6337 train will be changed to 3845 and will operate one minute earlier at the at Melrose Park station stop.



From Jenkintown, the 3553 train at 8:25 p.m. will depart five minutes later at all stations

Three outbound services will change on weekdays. The 5300 train at 7:25 a.m. will depart from Suburban Station five minutes later at all stations.

The 6336 train at 5:42 p.m. will depart Suburban Station, making all stops three minutes earlier.

The 5344 train will depart Suburban Station at 6:21 p.m. and will operate nine minutes later at all stations.

On the weekends, all West Trenton inbound trains except for the last 3473 train will operate 17 to 19 minutes early on the way to Center City.

All outbound trains from Center City to West Trenton will depart 17 minutes earlier except for the 4370 train. The updated Glenside Combined schedule is available here.

Paoli/Thorndale Line

There are several changes to the Paoli/Thorndale weekday inbound schedule. Train 5300 departing Thordanle at 6:12 a.m. will serve all stations five minutes later. The 9590 train departing at 6:46 a.m. from Thorndale to Strafford will be adjusted to an earlier schedule.

The 9592 train at 7:32 a.m. will depart one minute earlier at Whitford station through Bryn Mawr.

The 5344 train at 5:11 p.m. will depart nine minutes later at all stations.

For the weekday outbound services, there will be multiple updates as well. Train 3501 departing Suburban Station at 7:19 a.m. and making stops until Paoli and Malvern will leave 15 minutes earlier at all stations.

Train 8503 departing from Suburban Station to Paoli and Malvern at 8:27 a.m. will leave 12 minutes earlier.

Train 9591 departing from Suburban Station to Thorndale at 4:25 p.m. will operate nine minutes later.

Train 7537 departing from Suburban Station to Malvern at 4:42 p.m. will operate five minutes later. Penn Medicine riders are advised to use the 4:34 p.m. Media/Wawa 306 train to connect to the 7537 train.

Train 9953 departing from Suburban Station to Thorndale at 5:01 p.m. will also operate five minutes later. Penn Medicine riders should use the 4:52 p.m. Media/Wawa 3226 train to connect to the 9593 train.

The 3553 train departing from Suburban Station to Malvern at 8:51 p.m. will operate five minutes later as well.

There are no weekend changes to the Paoli/Thorndale schedule. The full list of changes can be found here.

Trenton Line

There will be three schedule changes to the inbound Trenton Line on weekdays. Train 720 at 3:59 p.m. will operate six minutes later at all stations. Trains 722 at 4:59 p.m. and 732 at 9:59 p.m. will also operate six minutes later at all stops.

Weekday outbound services will also see three schedule changes. The 6:40 a.m. train departing Suburban Station will arrive at Trenton five minutes later. Train 9753 departing from Suburban Station at 3:12 p.m. will leave 10 minutes later. Penn Medicine riders are advised to use the 3:09 p.m. Wilmington 2518 train to connect to the 9753 train.

The 9761 train leaving at 5:10 p.m. will depart Suburban Station six minutes earlier.

On the weekends, all inbound trains except 7214 will depart up to 17 minutes earlier.

All outbound trains except 9701 and 2725 will depart up to eight minutes earlier. Check out all the changes here.



West Trenton Line

There are four changes to the weekday inbound West Trenton Regional Rail schedule. Train 3501 departing at 6:12 a.m. from West Trenton will leave 15 minutes earlier at all stations. Train 3223 departing at 3:20 p.m. from West Trenton will leave up to 10 minutes earlier.

Train 6337 departing from West Trenton at 4:05 p.m. will be renumbered 3845 and will operate one minute earlier at Somerton, Philmont and Melrose Park station stops.

There are four updates to the weekday outbound schedule as well. Train 5300 leaving Suburban Station at 7:25 a.m. will leave five minutes later.

Train 6328 leaving at 2:25 p.m. will change to the 8338 and will depart from the Track 1&2 platform at 30th Street Station.

Train 6336 departing from Suburban Station at 5:42 p.m. will operate three minutes earlier at all stations. Train 5344 leaving Suburban Station at 6:21 p.m. will depart all stations nine minutes later.

Weekend inbound changes include all trains leaving 17 to 19 minutes earlier, except the last 3473 train from West Trenton to Center City.

Weekend outbound changes include all trains, except the last 4370 train, departing 17 minutes earlier from Center City to West Trenton. The updated West Trenton schedule is available here.

Wilmington Line

Weekday Wilmington Regional Rail trains are getting three schedule updates. The morning 2500 train will operate one to four minutes later en route to Center City before its 7:09 arrival at Suburban Station.

Train 9204 leaving Newark Station at 6:46 a.m. will depart nine minutes earlier and four to nine minutes earlier at some intermediate stops. The train will arrive four minutes earlier at stops in Center City.



Train 9218 departing Newark Station at 7:49 a.m. will leave the intermediate station stops four to 12 minutes earlier on the way to Center City. Train 9218 will depart Newark Station at 7:45 a.m. and arrive 15 minutes earlier at all Center City Stations.



Weekday outbound Wilmington Line changes include the 9213 train at 5:07 a.m. operating up to 10 minutes earlier at all stations.

The 8215 train departing from Suburban Station at 6:15 a.m. will operate up to 10 minutes earlier at all stations.

Train 5217 at 2:37 p.m. will arrive at Wilmington Station five minutes later. Also, train 3223, departing Suburban Station at 4:28 p.m., will leave up to 5 minutes earlier on its way to Newark Station.



There are no weekend changes to the Wilmington Line route. The entire route schedule can be located here.

While there were no updates to the Cynwyd, Lansdale/Doylestown, Manayunk/Norristown, Media/Wawa or Warminster lines, each of those Regional Rail lines have been updated at some point between August 2022 and January of this year.