More News:

August 05, 2020

'Social distancing coaches' now encouraging SEPTA riders to wear masks

Mask compliance varies throughout the transit system

Allie Miller Headshot
By Allie Miller
PhillyVoice Staff
Transportation Septa
septa social distancing coach Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

SEPTA is using 'social distancing coaches' to answer riders' questions about mask compliance and other safety procedures during the COVID-19 pandemic.

SEPTA is stationing so-called "social distancing coaches" throughout the transit system to remind riders to wear face masks and maintain space between others during the COVID-19 crisis. 

The coaches will be tasked with answering questions about mask compliance and social distancing. One or two coaches will be placed at some of SEPTA's busiest stations through Aug. 27. 

SEPTA is requiring all riders to wear face coverings, but compliance varies throughout the system. 

Mask compliance is highest on Regional Rail lines, at 96%, according to SEPTA. On city buses, it is at 95%. But it's only 63% on the Market-Frankford Line, where the coaches will be positioned first. 

The coaches will be at 15th Street Station and 69th Street and Frankford transportation centers on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

They later will be stationed on the Broad Street Line at Fern Rock Transportation Center and City Hall and Snyder stations. They also will be positioned at three Regional Rail hubs: Suburban, 30th Street and Jefferson stations. Suburban Regional Rail stations will follow. 

The social distancing coaches are to serve a role similar to SEPTA's ambassadors, who helped introduce the SEPTA Key fare payment program. 

"The coaches are there on behalf of SEPTA to thank our customers for riding the system and wearing masks, so we’re focusing on the positives first and foremost," Assistant General Manager for Customer Experience and Advocacy Kim Scott Heinle said. “We want riders to know that we’re doing everything we can to stop the spread and that their safety is paramount."

Follow Allie & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @allie___miller | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Allie's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Allie Miller Headshot

Allie Miller
PhillyVoice Staff

allie@phillyvoice.com

Read more Transportation Septa Philadelphia Social Distancing Coronavirus COVID-19 Regional Rail Transit Market-Frankford Line Broad Street Line Face Masks

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Media

Gregg Murphy, Derrick Gunn among round of layoffs at NBC Sports Philadelphia
Gregg Murphy

Weather

Tropical Storm Isaias brings tornadoes, flash flooding and power outages to Philly region
Philly flooding tropical storm isaias

Mental Health

Vitamin D supplements don't reduce depression risk in adults, according to new study
Vitamin D supplementation and depression risk

Flyers

Oskar Lindblom, now cancer-free, could return to game action in September — if Flyers are still playing
3_Oskar_Lindblom_3_FlyersvsKnights_KateFrese.jpg

Restaurants

Mobile pop-up Pizza Jawn opening restaurant in Manayunk
manayunk pizza jawn

Food & Drink

Oyster House offering all-day happy hour in honor of National Oyster Day
Oyster House

Featured Homes

Limited - The Wellington - 135 S 19th Street

FOR RENT! The Wellington: Sun-soaked studio on Rittenhouse Square offering brand new wood-like floors, updated kitchen, great closet space and high ceilings. 396 sf | $1,395/month
Limited - 1714 Rittenhouse Square

FOR RENT! 1714 Rittenhouse Square: Renovated 2 bedroom plus den, 2.5 bathroom single family home steps from Rittenhouse Square. This residence offers hardwood floors, updated kitchen, and spacious bedroom suites. 2,496 sf | $4,500/month
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved