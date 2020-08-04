Delaware travelers no longer on New Jersey's self-quarantine list as that state's COVID-19 rates decline

Delaware travelers will no longer be asked to self-isolate for two weeks upon arrival in the Garden State, since the state again was removed from New Jersey's COVID-19 travel advisory on Tuesday, along with Washington, D.C.

Added to the list is Rhode Island. Travelers from that state are now being advised to self-quarantine for 14 days upon arrival to New Jersey, bringing the state's COVID-19 travel advisory up to 35 states and territories.

Rhode Island's addition to New Jersey's COVID-19 list is a significant one, as it becomes the first New England state to join the list since it was first created in June.

The travel advisory, which both New York and Connecticut have also implemented, applies to travelers from states where the COVID-19 transmission rate is higher than 10 people per 100,000 residents or more than 10% of the population has tested positive. Both of those criteria are calculated using a seven-day, rolling average.

The other states and territories affected are Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Iowa, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Mexico, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, Puerto Rico, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington and Wisconsin.

States are removed from the list once they are no longer exceeding those benchmarks. The list is updated weekly. Delaware has been added and removed from New Jersey's travel advisory list twice. Most recently it was added July 21.

"As the number of COVID-19 cases continue to climb around the country, we must remain vigilant in our efforts to slow the spread of transmission," Murphy said.

"Our state's restart and recovery process is dependent upon the commitment and collective effort of every New Jerseyan and visitor to our state. Individuals traveling from these states must remain vigilant by proactively getting a COVID-19 test and self-quarantining to prevent additional COVID-19 transmission from spreading throughout New Jersey."

During the self-isolation period, people are instructed to remain in their homes, hotels or other places of lodging for 14 days. They should only leave to seek medical attention or obtain necessary items, such as food.

New Jersey residents returning home from COVID-19 hotspots also are urged to follow the voluntary self-quarantine protocols.