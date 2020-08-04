More Culture:

August 04, 2020

Kanye West withdraws petition to appear on New Jersey's ballot

Rapper has 'no further option,' campaign email says

Allie Miller Headshot
By Allie Miller
PhillyVoice Staff
Celebrities Kanye West
kanye west new jersey ballot Olivier Douliery/Sipa USA

Kanye West is no longer attempting to gain a spot as an independent presidential candidate on the New Jersey ballot.

Kanye West will not appear as a presidential candidate on New Jersey's ballot this November. 

An email chain between New Jersey Administrative Law Judge Gail Cookson and the rapper's apparent campaign email address indicates that West is withdrawing his name from the ballot, the Associated Press reported Tuesday. 

An email sent by the West campaign late Monday – and obtained by the AP – informed Cookson of his withdrawal.

"At this time, Kanye 2020 has no further option than to regrettably withdraw from New Jersey and cease further efforts to place Mr. West’s name on the New Jersey ballot," the email read.

West submitted more than 1,300 signatures to N.J.'s Division of Elections last week in an effort to appear on the presidential ballot as an independent candidate. Only 800 are required. 

Scott Salmon, an election law attorney, challenged his candidacy shortly after West submitted the signatures. Salmon claimed many of the signatures were missing required information and appeared to have been signed by the same person. 

Salmon told the AP that he was glad that the Kanye 2020 team realized "that their petition was so deficient it was not worth defending."

West has attempted to secure a spot on ballots in several others states, including Missouri and Oklahoma.

The musician also has come under scrutiny following a campaign speech in which he criticized Harriet Tubman and proposed a $1 million payout to new mothers. His wife, Kim Kardashian, requested empathy, saying he struggles with bipolar disorder. 

Follow Allie & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @allie___miller | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Allie's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Allie Miller Headshot

Allie Miller
PhillyVoice Staff

allie@phillyvoice.com

Read more Celebrities Kanye West New Jersey Donald Trump 2020 Presidential Race Musicians Ballot Joe Biden Presidential Election Politics Campaigns

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Five Eagles training camp battles to watch
40_01052020_EaglesvsSeahawks_JJ_Arcega-Whiteside_KateFrese.jpg

Weather

New Jersey under state of emergency as Tropical Storm Isaias brings heavy rains, strong winds
Tropical Storm Isaias

Children's Health

Youth with diabetes more likely to stick to CGM if they're involved in the decision, CHOP study finds
Youth CGM devices

Sixers

The Sixers think their fourth-quarter defense 'stinks.' What has gone wrong?
Sixers-defense_080420_usat

Music

Taylor Swift's 'Folklore' has biggest sales week of any 2020 album
Taylor Swift Billboard

Food & Drink

Gabi in Philadelphia serving $2 cocktails
Gabi $2 cocktails

Featured Homes

Limited - The Wellington - 135 S 19th Street

FOR RENT! The Wellington: Sun-soaked studio on Rittenhouse Square offering brand new wood-like floors, updated kitchen, great closet space and high ceilings. 396 sf | $1,395/month
Limited - 1714 Rittenhouse Square

FOR RENT! 1714 Rittenhouse Square: Renovated 2 bedroom plus den, 2.5 bathroom single family home steps from Rittenhouse Square. This residence offers hardwood floors, updated kitchen, and spacious bedroom suites. 2,496 sf | $4,500/month
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved