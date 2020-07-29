More News:

July 29, 2020

Kanye West files petition to appear on New Jersey ballot as presidential candidate

Headshot - Virginia Streva
By Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff
Elections Kanye West
Kanye West New Jersey Sophie Mhabille/Abaca/Sipa USA

Kanye West, 43, submitted 1,327 signatures to the New Jersey Division of Elections on Monday, surpassing the 800 signatures required to make the state's ballot as an independent presidential candidate.

Kanye West filed petition papers with New Jersey on Monday to secure a spot as a presidential candidate in November. 

West, 43, submitted 1,327 signatures to the Division of Elections, surpassing the 800 signatures required to make the state's ballot as an independent presidential candidate. The paperwork — which misspelled the rapper's name as "Kayne" — lists his party slogan as "pending." The rapper has vowed to run under "The Birthday Party" after announcing his presidential run on July 4. 

The "Gold Digger" rapper, who currently resides in Cody, Wyoming, also submitted petition papers in Missouri on Monday. He successfully secured a slot on the Oklahoma ballot after submitting a $35,000 fee earlier this month.  

But West hasn't had the easiest time securing his bid as an independent candidate. The Illinois Board of Elections reportedly plans to investigate the validity of West's petition papers after three separate objections were filed, TMZ reported. West submitted the paperwork to his home state on July 21 after garnering 3,200 signatures. The rapper also missed the petition deadlines for key states Indiana and Texas. 

Additionally, the majority of voters do not plan to vote for the Yeezy designer, according to a Redfield and Wilton Strategies poll published on July 9. West polled at only 2% among voters. The rapper managed to pull 1% of the vote from President Donald Trump.

West has faced backlash since announcing his presidential run. During his first rally in South Carolina, the rapper ranted against Harriet Tubman. In recent weeks, West, who has bipolar disorder, also posted a series of troubling tweets regarding his marriage to Kim Kardashian West and claimed Kardashian had attempted to place him on a psychiatric hold.

Follow Virginia & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @vastreva | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Virginia's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Headshot - Virginia Streva

Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff

virginia@phillyvoice.com

Read more Elections Kanye West New Jersey Candidates Ballots Presidential Election November

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

A look at the Eagles selected to the NFL's silly Top 100 list
021820FletcherCoxDariusSlay

Education

Philly schools reverting to remote learning through mid-November
School District of Philadelphia

Health News

In health care field, family doctors now appear at highest risk of COVID-19 death
Doctor Primary COVID-19

Sponsored

John McMullen: For 2020 Eagles, everyone needs a back up — not just players
020720DougPedersonJimSchwartz

Streaming

Thinking of binging 30 Rock? Try these three episodes first
30-rock_072820_hulu

Entertainment

Parking Lot Social extends drive-in experience in Philly
Parking Lot Social

Featured Homes

Limited - The Hopkinson House - 604 S Washington Square 2206-08

FOR SALE! The Hopkinson House - Combination of two adjacent units to create a deluxe 1 bedroom plus den, 2 bathroom with a balcony overlooking Washington Square and the Center City skyline; this home has incredible potential. 1,443 sf | $550,000
Limited - The Academy House - 1420 Locust Street - 12a

FOR SALE! The Academy House - 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom corner unit offering gorgeous north-facing city vistas, an expansive master suite, incredible natural light and ample entertaining space. 1,524 sf | $499,900
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved