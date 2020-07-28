More News:

July 28, 2020

New Jersey's COVID-19 travel advisory expands to include Washington D.C.

Travelers urged to self-isolate for 14 days upon arrival

Pat Ralph Headshot
By Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff
Travel Coronavirus
New Jersey travel advisory covid-19 Edwin J. Torres/New Jersey Office of the Governor

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy has been adamant that travelers from states experiencing COVID-19 transmission spikes self-quarantine upon arrival.

Travelers from Washington D.C. are now being advised to self-isolate for 14 days upon arrival to New Jersey.

The state's travel advisory expanded Tuesday to included Illinois, Kentucky, Minnesota and Puerto Rico. It now includes 34 states.

The travel advisory applies to travelers from states where the COVID-19 transmission rate is higher than 10 people per 100,000 residents or more than 10% of the population has tested positive. Both of those criteria are calculated over a seven day rolling average. 

The other state affected are Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Mexico, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington and Wisconsin.

States are removed from the list once they are no longer exceeding those benchmarks. The list is updated weekly.

"New Jersey’s restart and recovery process relies on our collective effort and commitment to beating COVID-19 and driving down rates of transmission across our state," Gov. Phil Murphy said. "Individuals traveling from these states must remain vigilant in their actions and proactively get a COVID-19 test and self-quarantine to prevent additional outbreaks from spreading throughout New Jersey."

During the self-isolation period, people are instructed to remain in their homes, hotels or other places of lodging for 14 days. They should only leave to seek medical attention or obtain necessary items, such as food. 

New Jersey residents returning home from COVID-19 hotspots also are urged to follow the voluntary self-quarantine protocols.

The travel advisory, which was implemented alongside New York and Connecticut, first took effect in June.

Follow Pat & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @Pat_Ralph | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Pat's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Pat Ralph Headshot

Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff

pat@phillyvoice.com

Read more Travel Coronavirus South Jersey COVID-19 New Jersey Washington D.C. Phil Murphy

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

A look at the Eagles selected to the NFL's silly Top 100 list
021820FletcherCoxDariusSlay

Education

In-person learning is 'critical,' virtual classes a last resort, Gov. Murphy says
New Jersey schools

Senior Health

Flu and pneumonia vaccines may reduce Alzheimer's disease risk
Flu shot Alzheimer's

Sponsored

John McMullen: For 2020 Eagles, everyone needs a back up — not just players
020720DougPedersonJimSchwartz

Fashion

Sixers partner with Lapstone & Hammer on Crossover streetwear collection
Lapstone Hammer 76ers

Food & Drink

Hardena selling 'not pizza' boxes for takeout
Hardena

Featured Homes

Limited - The Hopkinson House - 604 S Washington Square 2206-08

FOR SALE! The Hopkinson House - Combination of two adjacent units to create a deluxe 1 bedroom plus den, 2 bathroom with a balcony overlooking Washington Square and the Center City skyline; this home has incredible potential. 1,443 sf | $550,000
Limited - The Academy House - 1420 Locust Street - 12a

FOR SALE! The Academy House - 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom corner unit offering gorgeous north-facing city vistas, an expansive master suite, incredible natural light and ample entertaining space. 1,524 sf | $499,900
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved