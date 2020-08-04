More News:

August 04, 2020

New Jersey under state of emergency as Tropical Storm Isaias brings heavy rains, strong winds

Headshot - Virginia Streva
By Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff
Weather Tropical Storm
Tropical Storm Isaias Source/National Weather Service

Tropical Storm Isaias is expected to bring heavy rain, flooding and strong winds throughout Southeastern Pennsylvania and South Jersey on Tuesday. Above, a radar image of the storm taken around 9 a.m.

Gov. Phil Murphy declared a state of emergency in New Jersey as Tropical Storm Isaias made its way up the Eastern Seaboard on Tuesday. 

The order went into effect at 5 a.m. Heavy rain, flooding and strong winds are expected through Tuesday night. 

MORE: Live beach cams track Tropical Storm Isaias as it heads north

Residents are encouraged to stay off the roads due to dangerous driving conditions. 

All state offices will be closed. Non-essential government employees will not report to work, but essential employees are expected to adhere to their usual schedules. 

New Jersey's Emergency Operation Center will remain open for the duration of the storm. 

Murphy instructed people to take down all temporary structures, including tents and umbrellas. Outdoor furniture and other loose objects should be secured or placed indoors. 

Southeastern Pennsylvania and South Jersey are expected to receive 2-4 inches of rain, according to the National Weather Service. Heavy rain is expected to cause major inland flooding and storm surges at the Jersey Shore and along the Delaware River. 

Wind gusts could reach as high as 73 mph.

Tornado warnings were issued Tuesday morning for certain parts of Philadelphia, Montgomery, Chester, Delaware and Bucks counties. A tornado watch remains in effect until 4 p.m. 

As of 9:30 a.m., PECO had 78 power outages impacting nearly 1,500 customers in Pennsylvania. PSE&G had four outages in South Jersey affecting 136 customers. 

Isaias was upgraded to a Category 1 hurricane before hitting North Carolina on Monday night, sustaining winds of 70 mph before arrival. It was downgraded to a tropical storm Tuesday morning.

Two people were killed and extensive damage occurred in the Caribbean over the weekend as Isaias swept through the Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico and the Bahamas. In Florida, beaches and parks were closed as officials adapted shelter policies to account for COVID-19. 

Follow Virginia & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @vastreva | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Virginia's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Headshot - Virginia Streva

Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff

virginia@phillyvoice.com

Read more Weather Tropical Storm New Jersey Forecasts Jersey Shore Rain Storms Winds Flooding

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Five Eagles training camp battles to watch
40_01052020_EaglesvsSeahawks_JJ_Arcega-Whiteside_KateFrese.jpg

Government

COVID-19 restrictions could be tightened if case numbers continue to climb, Gov. Murphy says
New Jersey COVID-19 cases

Parenting

Timeouts improve kids' behavior if you do them the right way
Parenting Timeouts

Sixers

Instant observations: Sixers steal victory over Spurs with Shake Milton game-winner
milton-harris_080320_usat

Streaming

How to watch the most talked about 2020 Emmy-nominated shows
Limited - Normal People on Hulu

Food & Drink

Gabi in Philadelphia serving $2 cocktails
Gabi $2 cocktails

Featured Homes

Limited - The Wellington - 135 S 19th Street

FOR RENT! The Wellington: Sun-soaked studio on Rittenhouse Square offering brand new wood-like floors, updated kitchen, great closet space and high ceilings. 396 sf | $1,395/month
Limited - 1714 Rittenhouse Square

FOR RENT! 1714 Rittenhouse Square: Renovated 2 bedroom plus den, 2.5 bathroom single family home steps from Rittenhouse Square. This residence offers hardwood floors, updated kitchen, and spacious bedroom suites. 2,496 sf | $4,500/month
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved