More News:

August 04, 2020

Man's body found in surf off Cape May beach

Jersey Shore town beach patrol reports conducting 48 water rescues since Saturday as currents strengthened ahead of Tropical Storm Isaias

Allie Miller Headshot
By Allie Miller
PhillyVoice Staff
Drownings Investigations
cape may body found Staff Photo/PhillyVoice

Cape May authorities discovered the body of a 21-year-old man on shore early Monday after rough surf prompted 48 beach rescues by swimmers struggling in rough surf. Conditions were attributed to Tropical Storm Isaias.

A man's body was recovered from the water at a Cape May beach, prompting officials to remind people of the dangers of swimming in areas of the ocean where there are strong rip currents and rough surf.

The person who died has been identified as Kevin L. Lare, a 21-year-old man from the nearby Erma section of Lower Township,officials with the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office said Tuesday. 

Police discovered Lare's body around 1:30 a.m. Monday on a stretch of beach between Madison and Philadelphia avenues. The Cape May Beach Patrol had responded to reports of an unresponsive person in the water earlier Sunday night around 8:45 p.m. but were not immediately able to locate the person. 

Detectives said foul play is not suspected in Lare's death, but an investigation is ongoing, officials said. It is believe Lared died while swimming in the large waves that had been present the last few days.

Cape May Beach Patrol conducted 48 beach rescues of struggling swimmers over the weekend. 

Rough surf and rip currents in Cape May and other Jersey Shore beaches are due to Tropical Storm Isaias, which passed through the region this morning as it moved up the East Coast. All of New Jersey was placed under a state of emergency Tuesday morning by Gov. Phil Murphy, and the National Weather Service confirmed tornadoes touched down in Cape May County.

Follow Allie & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @allie___miller | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Allie's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Allie Miller Headshot

Allie Miller
PhillyVoice Staff

allie@phillyvoice.com

Read more Drownings Investigations New Jersey Beaches Swimming Cape May Jersey Shore Lifeguards Philadelphia

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Five Eagles training camp battles to watch
40_01052020_EaglesvsSeahawks_JJ_Arcega-Whiteside_KateFrese.jpg

Weather

New Jersey under state of emergency as Tropical Storm Isaias brings heavy rains, strong winds
Tropical Storm Isaias

Children's Health

Youth with diabetes more likely to stick to CGM if they're involved in the decision, CHOP study finds
Youth CGM devices

Sixers

The Sixers think their fourth-quarter defense 'stinks.' What has gone wrong?
Sixers-defense_080420_usat

Music

Taylor Swift's 'Folklore' has biggest sales week of any 2020 album
Taylor Swift Billboard

Food & Drink

Gabi in Philadelphia serving $2 cocktails
Gabi $2 cocktails

Featured Homes

Limited - The Wellington - 135 S 19th Street

FOR RENT! The Wellington: Sun-soaked studio on Rittenhouse Square offering brand new wood-like floors, updated kitchen, great closet space and high ceilings. 396 sf | $1,395/month
Limited - 1714 Rittenhouse Square

FOR RENT! 1714 Rittenhouse Square: Renovated 2 bedroom plus den, 2.5 bathroom single family home steps from Rittenhouse Square. This residence offers hardwood floors, updated kitchen, and spacious bedroom suites. 2,496 sf | $4,500/month
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved