Tropical Storm Isaias brings tornadoes, flash flooding and power outages to Philly region

Tropical Storm Isaias arrived in the Philadelphia region Tuesday with an impressive show of force.

Torrential rains and strong winds have resulted in flash floods and power outages throughout Southeastern Pennsylvania and South Jersey. Tornados have been spotted in several locations too.

Tropical storm conditions were forecasted to continue until Tuesday evening, as some showers were anticipated late into the night. The rain was expected to subside by early Wednesday morning.

The forecast called for as much as six inches of rain throughout on Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. The heaviest rain was expected along the I-95 corridor. Wind gusts were expected to reach as high as 73 mph.

A flash flood watch was in place until midnight Wednesday and a tornado watch was in effect until 4 p.m. on Tuesday. A tropical storm warning remained in place until further notice.



A coastal flood advisory was in effect until 8 p.m., with up to six inches of flooding expected in low-lying areas along the Jersey Shore and tidal waterways. The warning included the Delaware River, from the Delaware Bay to the Commodore Barry Bridge area.



Storm surge flooding of 1 to 3 feet was expected throughout the region and could lead to road closures.

The impact of the storm forced both SEPTA and NJ Transit to modify or suspended services. PennDOT also implemented speed limit restrictions on roadways across the region.

Flooding across Philly forced the city to close down several roads, including Kelly Drive between the Art Museum and Falls Bridge. Cobbs Creek Parkway between 70th Street and Baltimore Avenue.

Philly police and fire personnel helped rescue drivers stranded in flooded streets. A flood warning for the Schuylkill River is in effect until Wednesday night or whenever the warning is cancelled.

New Jersey has been in a state of emergency for the duration of Tuesday's storm.

Over 583,000 residents without power

Isaias has brought widespread power outages across the Philly region. More than 583,000 customers are without power, according to outage maps provided by PECO, PSE&G and Atlantic City Electric.

Restoration of power is unclear at this point. All three service providers are still assessing the current situation with the storm, but some residents could be without power for several days.

Tornado spotted along the Jersey Shore

A tornado was spotted nearby Ocean City, Strathmere, and Marmora in Cape May County on Tuesday as a result of Tropical Storm Isaias.





Widespread flooding across the region





Strong winds, tornadoes bring about widespread damage

One area in particular that had severe damage due to Tropical Storm Isaias was Doylestown after a tornado ripped through the Bucks County town on Tuesday.



