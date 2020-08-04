Tropical Storm Isaias brings tornadoes, flash flooding and power outages to Philly region

August 04, 2020
Tropical Storm Isaias arrived in the Philadelphia region Tuesday with an impressive show of force.
Torrential rains and strong winds have resulted in flash floods and power outages throughout Southeastern Pennsylvania and South Jersey. Tornados have been spotted in several locations too.
Tropical storm conditions were forecasted to continue until Tuesday evening, as some showers were anticipated late into the night. The rain was expected to subside by early Wednesday morning.
The forecast called for as much as six inches of rain throughout on Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. The heaviest rain was expected along the I-95 corridor. Wind gusts were expected to reach as high as 73 mph.
A flash flood watch was in place until midnight Wednesday and a tornado watch was in effect until 4 p.m. on Tuesday. A tropical storm warning remained in place until further notice.
A coastal flood advisory was in effect until 8 p.m., with up to six inches of flooding expected in low-lying areas along the Jersey Shore and tidal waterways. The warning included the Delaware River, from the Delaware Bay to the Commodore Barry Bridge area.
Storm surge flooding of 1 to 3 feet was expected throughout the region and could lead to road closures.
The impact of the storm forced both SEPTA and NJ Transit to modify or suspended services. PennDOT also implemented speed limit restrictions on roadways across the region.
Flooding across Philly forced the city to close down several roads, including Kelly Drive between the Art Museum and Falls Bridge. Cobbs Creek Parkway between 70th Street and Baltimore Avenue.
Philly police and fire personnel helped rescue drivers stranded in flooded streets. A flood warning for the Schuylkill River is in effect until Wednesday night or whenever the warning is cancelled.
.@PhillyFireDept members are currently performing multiple water rescues across the city; PLEASE if you can’t see the road #TurnAroundDontDrown! (And of course...stay away from the water!) pic.twitter.com/igwmMzCFBS— Adam K. Thiel (@ThielAdam) August 4, 2020
Multiple boats here including @PhillyFireDept helping evacuate pic.twitter.com/eGLgz04cin— Pete Bannan (@PeteBannan) August 4, 2020
New Jersey has been in a state of emergency for the duration of Tuesday's storm.
Isaias has brought widespread power outages across the Philly region. More than 583,000 customers are without power, according to outage maps provided by PECO, PSE&G and Atlantic City Electric.
Restoration of power is unclear at this point. All three service providers are still assessing the current situation with the storm, but some residents could be without power for several days.
There was a tornado warning off shore and caught it on Local Cam in Strathmere NJ!! #StormHour #ThePhotoHour pic.twitter.com/LMXtromWAF— Brian Sudol (@sudbri) August 4, 2020
PFD, @PhilaOEM and many other partners are responding to flooding in Eastwick. Updates to come. pic.twitter.com/sZRcokdltq— Philadelphia Fire (@PhillyFireDept) August 4, 2020
If you can’t see the ground, turn around, flooding from Crum Creek on Chester Pike in Delaware County @KYWNewsradio pic.twitter.com/SGtH8IJcAe— Justin Udo (@JustinUdo) August 4, 2020
⚠️ Flood Warning ⚠️— PECO (@PECOconnect) August 4, 2020
Heavy rain has brought flooding to the PECO service territory. Avoid driving through flooded areas and standing water - especially with downed power lines.
Below is a video from Montgomery County 👇 pic.twitter.com/BqWSTEP6nq
Flooding and without power in Bucks County. pic.twitter.com/8Ps9MhtzXb— AM (@annmicheles) August 4, 2020
Pretty significant river flooding out here in Chester County! My weather station shows 7.33” since midnight. Crazy stuff! #Isaias #pawx @nynjpaweather @NBCPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/9xyP2Fl0Pb— Jeff (@b__frails) August 4, 2020
Flooding from #Isiais at Gladwyne exit off I-76 in Philadelphia @KYWNewsradio @6abc @NBCPhiladelphia @BreakingNews pic.twitter.com/WMpaljAqXn— Michael Candelori (@mgcandelori) August 4, 2020
Starting to see some flooding now toward the bay in Ocean City. Looks like most if not all the side streets between West Ave and the water are being blocked off #Isaias @KYWNewsradio pic.twitter.com/V1IsRli2cx— Andrew Kramer (@Philly_Kramer) August 4, 2020
#HAPPENINGNOW Look at Belmont Hills, Pennsylvania flooding during Tropical Storm Isaias pic.twitter.com/qL9zlh9Ajk— KITV4 (@KITV4) August 4, 2020
Flooding along Pennsylvania Ave and north side of @philamuseum access road. A quick look at Schuylkill River. #TropicalStormIsaias pic.twitter.com/eJf14fuSyJ— PhillyChitChat (@HughE_Dillon) August 4, 2020
We all float (away) down here! #Isaias #Philadelphia #Flooding #ChesterCounty #ThisIsFine pic.twitter.com/wgNhtjjQMH— Stay Weird (@WhatTheRuss) August 4, 2020
The rain has stopped in Chester County but no power, down trees and cars stuck from flash flooding. pic.twitter.com/0zMzLgPMaM— Bob Kelly (@BobKellyFOX29) August 4, 2020
Flooding in Springfield Delaware County near Rolling Green Golf Club. Video:Fran Grandieri @FOX29philly @KathyOrrFOX29 pic.twitter.com/80JrBEb9T1— Chris O'Connell (@CoconnellFox29) August 4, 2020
@6abc Crum Creek #flooding in Delaware County, PA - Wallingford / Swarthmore area #Isiais pic.twitter.com/M3Z1RN0ls1— Don Mennig (@Don_Mennig) August 4, 2020
Flooding on Swarthmore Road in Swarthmore, Delaware County @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/42YjLd64E8— Joe Holden (@JoeHoldenCBS3) August 4, 2020
.@MaggieKent6abc reports on the flooding in Prospect Park, Delaware County. https://t.co/M1xyPzi491 pic.twitter.com/JJGS0kR308— Action News on 6abc (@6abc) August 4, 2020
Road flooding in National Park, #Gloucester County. pic.twitter.com/VTGkpFVgoK— John Cifelli (@JCWeatherNJ) August 4, 2020
The Schuylkill River is flooding onto the trail at 2400 Market. View from @KYWNewsradio... pic.twitter.com/cblu4MhbdK— Char Reese (@creese28) August 4, 2020
Route 100 in Macungie Pa, pretty decent flooding after 7+ inches of rain locally, went on foot since I couldn’t even drive out of my house. What’s more impressive is the tornado damage in doylestown @stormchaserray got! @TWCAlexWilson @NWS_MountHolly @epawawx @WeatherNation pic.twitter.com/GbWZUIsrsr— Hurricane Shane (@ShaneMartrich) August 4, 2020
Flooding all over #doylestown #BucksCounty stay safe! pic.twitter.com/Rqdp7IvDBh— Katie Snyder (@katiesny9) August 4, 2020
9:45 AM versus 1:45 PM. Rain is over but the river hasn’t created yet #Conshohocken #schuylkill pic.twitter.com/As0RIjxLRV— Audrey (@theami5000) August 4, 2020
It has gotten really bad in Conshohocken where Ridge Pike is flooding. This is by the Regal movie theater. @KYWNewsradio pic.twitter.com/Z9g4KqTGtW— Tim Jimenez (@TimJRadio) August 4, 2020
@SueSerioFox29 Conshohocken pic.twitter.com/VF29txs3fZ— Lynda Froiland (@FroilandLynda) August 4, 2020
Every single bad storm, especially #tropicalstorm or #hurricane..This section called Darby just outside #Philly becomes a big lake. Brutal! #pawx #Isaias #TropicalStormIsaias #darbyPA #upperDarby #DarbyCreek #phillywx #6abcaction pic.twitter.com/P9PdcMJT4c— AC Junior 😷 (@CamJunior1972) August 4, 2020
Possible tornado damages a child daycare center adjacent to Doylestown Hospital. @phl17 pic.twitter.com/gYb6pW0BPH— Jason Lee (@JasonLeeOnAir) August 4, 2020
Possible #tornado in Doylestown. This is the parking lot of Doylestown Hospital. @KYWNewsradio pic.twitter.com/hUeFwD4LuS— Paul Kurtz (@kurtzpaul) August 4, 2020
Major tornado damage near Doylestown PA @NWS_MountHolly pic.twitter.com/GaoLzKO5lE— Mike Stanislaw (@mikestanislaw) August 4, 2020
TORNADO DAMAGE IN DOYLESTOWN, PENNSYLVANIA— Ben Ames (@BenAmesWx) August 4, 2020
Video taken from #Doylestown Hospital in SE PA shows significant tornado damage, including overturned cars. #Isaias pic.twitter.com/hO1aSxp8Qr
Aerial view of the damage on Shady Grove Circle in Doylestown PA after an apparent tornado ripped through the area @epawawx @ReedTimmerAccu @JimCantore @spann @StormHour pic.twitter.com/jA15FhyyGd— Ray Leichner ⚡️⛈🌪 (@stormchaserray) August 4, 2020
More damage in Doylestown PA pic.twitter.com/xOHH9486IO— Ray Leichner ⚡️⛈🌪 (@stormchaserray) August 4, 2020
This is my backyard in Doylestown. #6abcaction pic.twitter.com/genog1zeQn— Aidan (@aidanm5155) August 4, 2020
#TropicalStormIsaias is noted in #Doylestown #Pennsylvania ... pic.twitter.com/rGZWaltVk2— Tocamelaotravez (@tocamelaotravez) August 4, 2020
Pulling cars apart - winds so strong cars were piled on top of each other in parking lot of doylestown hospital as winds begin to kick up again @NBCPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/oqpVWZlOlF— Deanna Durante (@deannadurante) August 4, 2020
Big-time damage on Shady Grove circle in Doylestown PA from A tornado that tore through the area @spann @ReedTimmerAccu @JimCantore @epawawx pic.twitter.com/uFmyMMWWTk— Ray Leichner ⚡️⛈🌪 (@stormchaserray) August 4, 2020
Doylestown Health CEO Jim Brexler describes helping rescue 135 kids from day care next to hospital where many employees send children. High winds or tornado ripped roof off causing major damage. @DoylestownHlth @FOX29philly pic.twitter.com/euBrP2kb6k— Chris O'Connell (@CoconnellFox29) August 4, 2020
#ISAIAS DAMAGE: Here's a look at the SB lanes of the #GardenStateParkway in Cape May County.— News12 (@News12) August 4, 2020
More Photos - https://t.co/5VXWWMEdE2 pic.twitter.com/aWwxsMI9uL
@NWS_MountHolly ... Here is some damage from where I believe the tornado came ashore in Northern Strathmere, Atlantic County. It was on Bay Avenue, the road that connects Ocean City and Strathmere. Spotter ID: CDNJ-034 pic.twitter.com/uaLtC8Gp1W— Robert Bennett (@stormchaser0026) August 4, 2020
This house in Ocean City got hit hard by the storm. That’s part of the roof on the ground. Some of the upstairs deck too #Isaias @KYWNewsradio pic.twitter.com/83hwfTBfxD— Andrew Kramer (@Philly_Kramer) August 4, 2020
#Isaias making its presence felt here in lower Bucks County. #PAwx pic.twitter.com/mvrhpcpO2t— Kevin Byrne (@Accu_Kevin) August 4, 2020
#isaias #montgomerycounty #philly pic.twitter.com/r6FM9XhR14— Drew Messiah (@DrewMessiah) August 4, 2020
Strong winds from #Isaias brought down a steeple on 32nd and Central Ave. in Ocean City. #6abcaction #NJwx @6abc pic.twitter.com/mgw35DT3hK— Brandon Longo (@brandonlongo) August 4, 2020
Follow Pat & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @Pat_Ralph | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Pat's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.