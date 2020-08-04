More News:

August 04, 2020

Tropical Storm Isaias brings tornadoes, flash flooding and power outages to Philly region

Heavy rains were forecasted to continue throughout the evening

Pat Ralph Headshot
By Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff
Weather Tropical Storm
Philly flooding tropical storm isaias Jon Tuleya/For PhillyVoice

Tropical Storm Isaias has brought significant flooding to the Philly region, including here where the Wissahickon Creek meets with the Schuylkill River.

Tropical Storm Isaias arrived in the Philadelphia region Tuesday with an impressive show of force.

Torrential rains and strong winds have resulted in flash floods and power outages throughout Southeastern Pennsylvania and South Jersey. Tornados have been spotted in several locations too. 

Tropical storm conditions were forecasted to continue until Tuesday evening, as some showers were anticipated late into the night. The rain was expected to subside by early Wednesday morning. 

The forecast called for as much as six inches of rain throughout on Tuesday, according to the National Weather ServiceThe heaviest rain was expected along the I-95 corridor. Wind gusts were expected to reach as high as 73 mph. 

A flash flood watch was in place until midnight Wednesday and a tornado watch was in effect until 4 p.m. on Tuesday. A tropical storm warning remained in place until further notice.

A coastal flood advisory was in effect until 8 p.m., with up to six inches of flooding expected in low-lying areas along the Jersey Shore and tidal waterways. The warning included the Delaware River, from the Delaware Bay to the Commodore Barry Bridge area.

Storm surge flooding of 1 to 3 feet was expected throughout the region and could lead to road closures.  

The impact of the storm forced both SEPTA and NJ Transit to modify or suspended services. PennDOT also implemented speed limit restrictions on roadways across the region. 

Flooding across Philly forced the city to close down several roads, including Kelly Drive between the Art Museum and Falls Bridge. Cobbs Creek Parkway between 70th Street and Baltimore Avenue. 

Philly police and fire personnel helped rescue drivers stranded in flooded streets. A flood warning for the Schuylkill River is in effect until Wednesday night or whenever the warning is cancelled.

New Jersey has been in a state of emergency for the duration of Tuesday's storm.

Over 583,000 residents without power

Isaias has brought widespread power outages across the Philly region. More than 583,000 customers are without power, according to outage maps provided by PECO, PSE&G and Atlantic City Electric.

Restoration of power is unclear at this point. All three service providers are still assessing the current situation with the storm, but some residents could be without power for several days.

Tornado spotted along the Jersey Shore

A tornado was spotted nearby Ocean City, Strathmere, and Marmora in Cape May County on Tuesday as a result of Tropical Storm Isaias.

Widespread flooding across the region


Strong winds, tornadoes bring about widespread damage

One area in particular that had severe damage due to Tropical Storm Isaias was Doylestown after a tornado ripped through the Bucks County town on Tuesday.

Follow Pat & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @Pat_Ralph | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Pat's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Pat Ralph Headshot

Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff

pat@phillyvoice.com

Read more Weather Tropical Storm Philadelphia South Jersey Atlantic County Burlington County Wind Montgomery County Ocean County Jersey Shore Rain New Jersey Camden County Tornadoes Power Outages Cape May County Gloucester County Bucks County Flooding Pennsylvania Delaware County Chester County

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Five Eagles training camp battles to watch
40_01052020_EaglesvsSeahawks_JJ_Arcega-Whiteside_KateFrese.jpg

Weather

New Jersey under state of emergency as Tropical Storm Isaias brings heavy rains, strong winds
Tropical Storm Isaias

Children's Health

Youth with diabetes more likely to stick to CGM if they're involved in the decision, CHOP study finds
Youth CGM devices

Sixers

The Sixers think their fourth-quarter defense 'stinks.' What has gone wrong?
Sixers-defense_080420_usat

Music

Taylor Swift's 'Folklore' has biggest sales week of any 2020 album
Taylor Swift Billboard

Food & Drink

Gabi in Philadelphia serving $2 cocktails
Gabi $2 cocktails

Featured Homes

Limited - The Wellington - 135 S 19th Street

FOR RENT! The Wellington: Sun-soaked studio on Rittenhouse Square offering brand new wood-like floors, updated kitchen, great closet space and high ceilings. 396 sf | $1,395/month
Limited - 1714 Rittenhouse Square

FOR RENT! 1714 Rittenhouse Square: Renovated 2 bedroom plus den, 2.5 bathroom single family home steps from Rittenhouse Square. This residence offers hardwood floors, updated kitchen, and spacious bedroom suites. 2,496 sf | $4,500/month
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved