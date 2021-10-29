More News:

October 29, 2021

SEPTA averts strike, agrees to new contract with transit union

The two-year deal provides TWU Local 234 with a one-time payment for working through the COVID-19 pandemic

Pat Ralph Headshot
By Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff
Transportation SEPTA
SEPTA strike contract Thom Carroll/For PhillyVoice

SEPTA has reached a new contract agreement with Transport Workers Union Local 234. The deal includes salary increases, paid parental leave and a one-time payment for working through the COVID-19 pandemic.

SEPTA agreed to a new two year-contract with its transit union Friday, providing workers with annual 3% salary increases and, for the first time, paid parental leave.

The short-term deal averted a potential strike that would have shut down bus, trolley and subway service throughout the Philadelphia region. 

The new agreement also awards Local 234 workers with $1 for each hour they worked during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic. It makes Juneteenth a paid holiday and includes adjustments to employee vacation time and attendance policies. 

The deal still must be ratified by Local 234 members and the SEPTA Board. The transit union has scheduled a vote for Nov. 5.

"SEPTA's frontline employees were critical to keeping our region moving during the worst of the pandemic, and this agreement reflects their dedication and sacrifice," SEPTA CEO and General Manager Leslie S. Richards said.

Negotiations between both parties began over the summer, but significant progress had not been made until this week. At one point, the transit union slammed SEPTA's contract offers as "an insult to our intelligence."

But Local 234 President Willie Brown said negotiations were more productive after the union authorized a strike.

"I am very pleased that we were able to come to terms without a strike," Brown said in a press release. "Our members are essential workers who move Philadelphia and who have risked their lives putting their own families at risk during this pandemic."

Local 234 represents 5,000 transit workers in the Philly region. Its members unanimously authorized a strike last weekend in the event an agreement could not be reached before the current contract expires. A work stoppage could have begun as soon as Monday.

While in-person learning would have continued, the School District of Philadelphia warned that a potential strike would have left nearly 60,000 students without reliable transportation.

Follow Pat & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @Pat_Ralph | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Pat's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Pat Ralph Headshot

Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff

pat@phillyvoice.com

Read more Transportation SEPTA Philadelphia Public Transit Strikes Labor Unions Unions

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Opinion

Eytan Shander: If the Eagles are tanking, they're doing a hell of a job
Lurie-Roseman-Sirianni_102721_usat

Sponsored

Addressing cancer’s mental impact with VR
Limited - Penn Medicine Department of Radiation Oncology

Men's Health

Prostate cancer patients may benefit from shorter courses of radiation therapy after surgeries, study finds
Men with prostate cancer

Investigations

Two brokers charged in multimillion-dollar ticket scheme that started with 2013 U.S. Open at Merion Golf Club
U.S. Open stolen tickets investigation

Food & Drink

Victory Brewing opens taproom on Benjamin Franklin Parkway
Victory Brewing taproom Philly

Holiday

City Cruises' holiday line-up includes brunch with Santa, New Years Eve cruise
City Cruise

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb - 135 S 19th St #913

FOR RENT! Studio with sunrise city views to the east! Apartment features an updated kitchen, modern bathroom and a large living/sleeping space. There are brand new "wood" like floors throughout, as well as great closet space. 409 sqft | $1,375/mo
Limited - Allan Domb - 604-36 S Washington Square #813

South-facing views & natural light at Hopkinson House. Modern kitchen w/ updated appliances, wood cabinets, granite countertops, tile floor & mosaic backsplash. 24-hour doorman, on-site management, rooftop pool & ground floor retail. 415 sqft | $179,900
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved