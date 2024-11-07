More News:

November 07, 2024

Philly schools are bracing for a SEPTA strike that could begin Friday

Some 55,000 students would be impacted by a work stoppage, forcing the district to consider remote instruction for some schools. Universities also have contingency plans in place.

Chris Compendio
By Chris Compendio
PhillyVoice Staff




A SEPTA transit workers strike on Friday would shut down subways, trolleys and buses in the city, disrupting travel for thousands of people, including more than 55,000 students. 

The School District of Philadelphia may recommend schools switch to virtual learning if they will be dramatically affected by a strike, Superintendent Tony B. Watlington Sr. said Wednesday in a message to families. In that case, the district will ensure students have the materials needed for remote instruction. 

MORE: SS United States set to start moving out of South Philly pier on Nov. 14

Students who are tardy due to SEPTA-related travel issues will not be marked late, and those who miss school will be excused with a note from their parents. Staffers who arrive late due also will be excused. 

"I respect the right of union members to advocate for themselves," Watlington wrote. "I do hope that this strike can be avoided so that we can continue to operate normally and support the social, emotional and academic needs of our students without disruption. However, it is critically important that we remain informed and prepared."

Transit Workers Union Local 234 intend to strike at midnight unless they reach a new contract agreement with SEPTA. A strike would shut down the Market-Frankford Line, Broad Street Line, trolleys and more than 100 bus routes. 

Universities in the city also are preparing for a possible strike. 

Temple University intends to hold in-person classes and events, but will allow some employees to work remotely. It plans to offer additional shuttle services and discounted parking rates. 

The University of Pennsylvania plans to provide free shuttle services for its employees in collaboration with Drexel University, Penn Medicine and Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.

TWU Local 234 represents more than 5,000 transit workers. They authorized the strike last week, seeking improved safety conditions and better pay. Negotiations are ongoing

The union also has been in talks with Philly's largest union of municipal workers, about a possible joint strike. The American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees District Council 33 has been without a contract since June and authorized a strike, though the authorization cannot be final until Nov. 14.

SEPTA is facing a $240 million budget deficit and is in the midst of a leadership change. CEO and General Manager Leslie Richards is stepping down Nov. 29.








