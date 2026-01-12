More News:

January 12, 2026

SEPTA is running trolleys to Center City again after completing wire repairs in tunnel

For the first time in 2 months, riders do not need to take shuttles between 40th and 15th streets.

MIchaela Althouse
By Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff
Transportation SEPTA
Trolley tunnel reopening Thom Carroll/For PhillyVoice

SEPTA is again running trolleys to Center City after reopening its trolley tunnel on Monday. For the last two months, riders had to take shuttles between 15th and 40th streets, because the tunnel was closed for repair work. Above, a file photo of a trolley on Chester Avenue in West Philadelphia.

The trolley tunnel in Center City reopened Monday morning after months of repairs.

SEPTA had closed the tunnel under Market Street in mid-November to replace more than 5,000 feet of overhead wiring. The work was completed Jan. 2, and after a week of test runs, trolleys resumed operating in the tunnel at 5 a.m. Monday, the transit authority said.

MORE: City hopes 2026 will be turning point for LOVE Park's vacant 'flying saucer'

Wire repairs had to be made, because the overhead wires had been damaged by new 4-inch sliders — the piece that connects the trolley to the wiring. SEPTA had replaced its 3-inch sliders with the bigger ones in hopes of reducing wear and tear, but the 4-inch sliders ended up damaging the wires, and SEPTA had to make two mass trolley evacuations in October. As a result, SEPTA had to re-install the 3-inch sliders and replace 20% of the wiring in the tunnel. 

The tunnel initially closed Nov. 7 so SEPTA could re-install the sliders. It reopened Nov. 13, but workers then noticed more issues and had to shut it down again. 

In the interim, SEPTA ran a bus shuttle along Market Street between 15th and 40th streets. Approximately 60,000 people pass through the tunnel daily, SEPTA said. 

"We recognize that this prolonged closure of the trolley tunnel posed a significant inconvenience for our riders, and we appreciate their patience," SEPTA General Manager Scott Sauer said in a statement. "Our crews worked around the clock to complete the emergency repairs and run test trolleys through the tunnel to ensure it is safe to reopen for service."

SEPTA also resumed morning express trains on its Regional Rail lines Monday. The trains had been operating on an all-local schedule since the fall while SEPTA repaired its Silverliner IV fleet. 
MIchaela Althouse

Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff

michaela@phillyvoice.com

Read more Transportation SEPTA Philadelphia Trolleys Repairs

Videos

Featured

Aerial Philly

How we can make affordable homeownership a reality
Purchased - Doctor Holding Prostate Cancer Sign

One man’s insights on prostate cancer.

Just In

Must Read

Philadelphia 250

Philly invests $11.5 million on beautification efforts for 2026

tree-of-life mural

Festivals

Philadelphia Tattoo Arts Festival returns to Center City later this month

Villain Arts Tattoo Festival Main Image

Health News

At Philly's new 'Disaster University,' first responders get immersive training for mass-casualty events

EMS Simulation Disaster University

TV

Donna Kelce makes reality TV debut on 'The Traitors'

Donna Kelce Traitors

Travel

PA Farm Show returns as one of the state’s biggest winter events

PA Farm Show 2025

Eagles

Five college prospects who could interest the Eagles in the 2026 NFL Draft

123125WillKacmarek

© 2026 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved