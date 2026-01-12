SEPTA is running trolleys to Center City again after completing wire repairs in tunnel

Wire repairs had to be made, because the overhead wires had been damaged by new 4-inch sliders — the piece that connects the trolley to the wiring. SEPTA had replaced its 3-inch sliders with the bigger ones in hopes of reducing wear and tear, but the 4-inch sliders ended up damaging the wires, and SEPTA had to make two mass trolley evacuations in October. As a result, SEPTA had to re-install the 3-inch sliders and replace 20% of the wiring in the tunnel.

The tunnel initially closed Nov. 7 so SEPTA could re-install the sliders. It reopened Nov. 13, but workers then noticed more issues and had to shut it down again.