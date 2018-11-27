SEPTA's newest holiday-themed train is on display this week

November 27, 2018
Over the years we've all stumbled into the handful of SEPTA "jolly trolly" cars and buses that are decked out for the holidays, adorned with garland, lights, and ornaments throughout the season. This year, for the first time, SEPTA is introducing a decked out Regional Rail train, too.
Introducing: Western Holiday Express.
Stationed on Track 0 of Suburban Station, visitors can pop in for an aesthetic that is "Westworld" meets ... any Christmas movie. There's scattered hay, a Western-style wall backdrop, strategically placed presents, and a Christmas tree adorned with bedazzled, red, cowboy hats.
Check out our #WesternHolidayExpress train at Suburban Station this holiday season. It will be on track 0 on Wednesday and Saturday afternoons. This is the first year we've decorated a Regional Rail train. Enjoy! pic.twitter.com/Jybe6Mq2Nm— SEPTA_SOCIAL (@SEPTA_SOCIAL) November 26, 2018
Happy Holidays from SEPTA! For the first year ever, check out our decorated #WesternHolidayExpress on Track 0 at Suburban Station. The festive train will be there until 4 PM today, and then back tomorrow from 12-4 PM. We’ll also have carolers on-hand tomorrow from 12-2. pic.twitter.com/NlnKaxlJAw— SEPTA_SOCIAL (@SEPTA_SOCIAL) November 23, 2018
You can see the train for yourself this week on Wednesday or Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. You may be able to catch some carolers there if you visit before 2 p.m.
SEPTA also is offering some holiday cheer in line with traditions of the past. At 1234 Market St., you can walk through the Historic PCC Trolley, lovingly outfitted with lights and decor for the season, now through the new year. It's available to the public weekdays from 8 a.m. through 5 p.m.
Have a look at our classic trolley! All decked out for the Holidays at 1234 Market Street! 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday (Note: Building Closed on Thanksgiving/X-mas/New Year's Day/weekends) pic.twitter.com/mSfIcB4Gkj— SEPTA_SOCIAL (@SEPTA_SOCIAL) November 26, 2018
