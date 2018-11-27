More News:

November 27, 2018

SEPTA's newest holiday-themed train is on display this week

It's the first ever regional rail train to get decked out

By Marielle Mondon
PhillyVoice Staff
SEPTA's holiday-themed trolleys and train cars are rolling out for the season.

Over the years we've all stumbled into the handful of SEPTA "jolly trolly" cars and buses that are decked out for the holidays, adorned with garland, lights, and ornaments throughout the season. This year, for the first time, SEPTA is introducing a decked out Regional Rail train, too. 

Introducing: Western Holiday Express.

Stationed on Track 0 of Suburban Station, visitors can pop in for an aesthetic that is "Westworld" meets ... any Christmas movie. There's scattered hay, a Western-style wall backdrop, strategically placed presents, and a Christmas tree adorned with bedazzled, red, cowboy hats.


You can see the train for yourself this week on Wednesday or Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. You may be able to catch some carolers there if you visit before 2 p.m.

SEPTA also is offering some holiday cheer in line with traditions of the past. At 1234 Market St., you can walk through the Historic PCC Trolley, lovingly outfitted with lights and decor for the season, now through the new year. It's available to the public weekdays from 8 a.m. through 5 p.m.


