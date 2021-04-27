Wildwood bar loses liquor license for summer after repeated COVID-19 violations

One Jersey Shore bar's constant breaches of the state's restrictions on eating and drinking establishments during the coronavirus pandemic has lost them the privilege to serve alcohol this summer.

Shamrock Beef and Ale in Wildwood has been stripped of its liquor license from May through September after the bar was repeatedly cited for violating several of New Jersey's COVID-19 executive orders.

The bar agreed to have its liquor license suspended for the summer in a settlement reached with the New Jersey Division of Alcoholic Beverage Control, state officials said Monday.

As part of the agreement, two other Wildwood venues operating under the same liquor license, Castaway's Pirate Bar and Club Amnesia, must stop serving alcohol too.

The settlement also requires the liquor licensee, Tommy G's Shamrock, LLC, to get rid of its current management team and acknowledge that Club Amnesia, which is located next to Shamrock, is subject to following indoor guidelines implemented by the state during the public health crisis.

Attorney General Gurbir Grewal said that the liquor license suspension "sends a clear message that flouting COVID-19 public health measures will not be tolerated."

"As the weather warms up, ABC will be keeping a close eye on clubs, bars and restaurants that attract summer crowds to make certain they’re doing their part to ensure patrons are enjoying themselves safely," Grewal said.

Starting last May, Shamrock had been cited a dozen times for violating New Jersey's guidelines on indoor food and drink service during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the state.

The establishment, located at 3700 Pacific Ave., was recently cited for violating coronavirus restrictions following a pair of inspections this past November by Wildwood police and a separate visit by ABC in March.

Among the repeated violations include a lack of social distancing between patrons and employees, as well as keeping the bar open past the state's former 10 p.m. curfew for indoor food and drink service. As COVID-19 cases spiked last November, the state ordered restaurants to shut down indoor dining between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. and to restrict bar seating.

Previous COVID-19 violations resulted in Shamrock already losing its liquor license for 100 days during the pandemic.

"We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again, compliance with COVID-19 executive orders is a requirement, not an option," ABC Director James Graziano said. "Public safety is paramount to the ABC and we will continue to hold accountable any establishment whose failure to comply threatens the health of its patrons and the public at large."

Originally opened in 1937, Shamrock will be closed until Oct. 1 and is reopening under new management, according to the establishment's website.