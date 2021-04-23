More News:

April 23, 2021

'Jersey Shore' star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro again arrested on domestic violence charges

Allie Miller Headshot
By Allie Miller
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Domestic Violence
Ronnie Ortiz-Magro arrest AdMedia/Sipa USA

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, who starred on the reality television show "Jersey Shore," was arrested Thursday in Los Angeles on domestic violence charges.

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, who starred on the reality television show "Jersey Shore," was arrested Thursday in Los Angeles on domestic violence charges.

The 35-year-old allegedly violated a California law covering violence against intimate partners, the Associated Press reported. No additional details on the alleged incident were provided. 

This marks the second time that Ortiz-Magro has been arrested on suspicion of domestic violence in two years. In October 2019, he was arrested following a physical altercation with his then-girlfriend Jen Harley, the mother of his daughter. He is still on probation as part of a plea deal from that case. 

A source told TMZ that Harley was not involved in the incident that led to Ortiz-Magro's latest arrest. Harley posted on Instagram that their daughter Ariana had been with her father at the time.

Ortiz-Magro and Harley have had several physical confrontations over the years. 

Last year, Ortiz-Magro was ordered to stay 300 feet from Harley after an alleged fight in Los Angeles, NJ.com reported. A judge later granted Ortiz-Magro an emergency protection order after he claimed Harley tried to poke his eye out with eyeliner while he was asleep. Harley previously had been accused of throwing an ashtray at Ortiz-Magro and, in another incident, dragging him from her car. 

Ortiz-Magro was released from jail after posting $100,000 bail.

The Bronx native appeared on the "Jersey Shore," which was filmed in Seaside Heights, from 2009 to 2012. He currently stars in the spin-off "Jersey Shore: Family Vacation," which spent time filming in Pennsylvania earlier this year. 

Follow Allie & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @allie___miller | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Allie's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Allie Miller Headshot

Allie Miller
PhillyVoice Staff

allie@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Domestic Violence Philadelphia Jersey Shore Los Angeles Television TV

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

A look at Eagles player trade candidates, and expected compensation
021921HowieFishing

Women's Health

Blue Cross Blue Shield pledges to cut maternal health disparities in half by 2026
Black Maternal Mortality

Movies

Philadelphia Film Society to take over former Ritz at the Bourse movie theater
PFS Bourse Theater

Investigations

Ocean City will seek independent contractor amid probe of sexual misconduct in beach patrol
Sweetheart Coast Ocean City

Sponsored

John McMullen: Maybe Nick Sirianni is exactly what the Eagles, fanbase need
Eagles Nick Sirianni

Entertainment

Outdoor movie nights to return to Schuylkill Banks
Schuylkill Banks movies

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb - 1516 pine street

FOR SALE! Breathtaking 4-story brownstone on Pine St. built in 1854 and fully restored in 2008 by Tower & Miller Architects. This 6 bed, 6 bath home has been renovated to the highest level of luxury. 5,480 sqft | $2,795,000
Limited - Allan Domb - 135 s 19th st 1611

FOR RENT! Beautifully-renovated 2 bed, 2 bath home with treetop views of Rittenhouse Square! Located on the penthouse floor of The Wellington with south-facing views. 1,178 sqft | $4,250/mo
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved