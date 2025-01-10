Shapiro hopes new 76ers arena will boost Market East economy, and he reaffirms state won't provide funding

Nearly one month after Philadelphia City Council approved a package of bills giving the green light to the Philadelphia 76ers to build an arena in the Market East section of Center City, Gov. Josh Shapiro told reporters he hopes it will have a positive economic impact on the area.

"City Council and the mayor made clear that they want to see that arena on Market Street. The Sixers now have what they need to move forward and to build," Shapiro said in response to a question from the Capital-Star at an unrelated press conference on Friday in Northeast Philadelphia.

"That's obviously been an area of the city… that's kind of struggled economically," he continued. "I'm hoping that this is going to lead to some greater vitality, greater economic opportunity and greater number of wins for the Sixers that they relocate to Market Street."

Multiple state lawmakers, including state Sen. Nikil Saval (D-Philadelphia) and state Rep. Rick Krajewski (D-Philadelphia), voiced their opposition to the arena after Philadelphia City Council passed the legislation and said they would oppose any state funding for the project.

On Friday, Shapiro reaffirmed that the state would be providing no funding towards the project.

"I've made clear over and over and over again…I am not going to be supportive of the state putting funding into building the arena," Shapiro said.

Shapiro told the Capital-Star in September that the ownership group of the Sixers, who are planning to invest their own money into building the arena, did not ask for any state funding and said he would not provide it.

Shapiro was in Northeast Philadelphia on Friday morning to tour Adare Pharma Solutions, a life sciences company that relocated from New Jersey to Pennsylvania in 2024 and to highlight his administration's investments in economic development.

The 76ers have played at the Wells Fargo Center in South Philadelphia since 1996, although its lease is up at the end of the 2030-31 season. The NBA franchise's proposal to build its next arena in the city's Market East section, next to Chinatown, led to intense debate.

Supporters of building the arena in Center City believe it will be an economic boost to the once bustling shopping district, while those who oppose the move fear it will negatively impact neighboring Chinatown.

Shapiro didn't take a position on the plan before it was approved by the Philadelphia City Council last month on a 12-5 vote, while Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker backed the deal. Shapiro said in November he didn't want to "get ahead of city council" on the proposal, but did say that the Sixers "belong in Philly," after reports surfaced in September that New Jersey had crafted a plan to lure the team across the Delaware River.

