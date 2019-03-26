More News:

March 26, 2019

Alien cult schism led to Poconos woman accidentally shooting boyfriend, she says

Barbara Rogers has turned down a deal to plead guilty to third degree murder

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg
By Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff
Odd News Investigations
Sherry Shriner cult website Sherry Shriner/YouTube

One of Sherry Shriner's YouTube videos.

A Monroe County woman on trial for murder testified Monday she had accidentally shot her boyfriend in the head after the two had a falling out with an online alien cult

Barbara Rogers, allegedly shot and killed Stephen Mineo in their home in the Poconos back in July 2017, according to police.

Rogers said in court Monday that the shooting, which she called an accident, stemmed from a problem with the online cult – called the Sherry Shriners – to which she and Mineo belonged, according to WNEP

The Sherry Shriner cult is a group whose members believe in aliens and the impending end of the world, according to investigators. One popular Sherry Shriner video, from early 2018, claims to point out “clones” living among humans in a number of political and pop culture videos:

Rogers testified on Monday that Mineo wanted her to kill him because the cult had turned on the two of them. After a night of drinking, Rogers said, the couple returned home where they began shooting a gun in the woods behind their house.

Later, in the couple’s bedroom, Rogers said Mineo put the gun to his own head, wrapped Rogers’ hands around the weapon, and told her to pull the trigger.

Rogers declined a guilty plea deal on Monday to third-degree murder.

Follow Adam & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @adamwhermann | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Adam's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg

Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff

adam@phillyvoice.com

Read more Odd News Investigations Monroe County Shootings Guns Pennsylvania Cults Aliens

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Soooooo, are the Eagles going to add a good running back or not?
030619HowieRoseman

Music

Tech 9, legendary Philly battle rapper, reportedly dead
Tech 9 philly rapper

Development

$50M esports arena to be built in South Philly
esports south philly

Phillies

Is this the Phillies 2019 Opening Day lineup?
Carroll - Philadelphia Phillies 2018 Home Opener

Breweries

Aaron Nola partners with Yuengling
Aaron Nola Phillies Yuengling beer deal 03252019

Food & Drink

Old City's Shane Confectionery offering buttercream egg decorating classes
Shane Confectionery Buttercream Easter Egg

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

The Alison. For rent! 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Limited - Allan Domb 241 S 6th St 502

For sale! Updated 1 bedroom with a private balcony, Washington Square and skyline views, open kitchen and great closet space. 860 sf $329,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved