Alien cult schism led to Poconos woman accidentally shooting boyfriend, she says

A Monroe County woman on trial for murder testified Monday she had accidentally shot her boyfriend in the head after the two had a falling out with an online alien cult

Barbara Rogers, allegedly shot and killed Stephen Mineo in their home in the Poconos back in July 2017, according to police.

Rogers said in court Monday that the shooting, which she called an accident, stemmed from a problem with the online cult – called the Sherry Shriners – to which she and Mineo belonged, according to WNEP.

The Sherry Shriner cult is a group whose members believe in aliens and the impending end of the world, according to investigators. One popular Sherry Shriner video, from early 2018, claims to point out “clones” living among humans in a number of political and pop culture videos:

Rogers testified on Monday that Mineo wanted her to kill him because the cult had turned on the two of them. After a night of drinking, Rogers said, the couple returned home where they began shooting a gun in the woods behind their house.

Later, in the couple’s bedroom, Rogers said Mineo put the gun to his own head, wrapped Rogers’ hands around the weapon, and told her to pull the trigger.

Rogers declined a guilty plea deal on Monday to third-degree murder.

Follow Adam & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @adamwhermann | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Adam's RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.