May 08, 2024

Ship Bottom: What you need to know about the beaches and things to do there this summer

Which beaches are protected by lifeguards? Do you need a beach tag? And more information about the shore town known as the 'Gateway to Long Beach Island.'

Jeff Tomik
By Jeff Tomik
PhillyVoice Staff
Ship Bottom beach

Two skim boarders on the beach in Ship Bottom toss their boards ahead of them as they prepare for a ride. This file photo taken in July 2019. Ship Bottom's seasonal beach tags on sale for $35 until May 31, when the price increases to $50.

Ship Bottom is known as the "Gateway to Long Beach Island" because of the causeway that connects the mainland to the borough. 

The less than 1 square mile shore town gets its name from a 1817 shipwreck in which a woman was saved when a rescuer took an ax to chop a hole in the bottom of a capsized boat.  

If you plan to visit Ship Bottom this summer, here's a guide of what to know and where to go:

What are some things to do in Ship Bottom this summer?

When you're looking for something to do in Ship Bottom, visit the borough's website for a calendar of event. Here are some of the highlights taking place during the summer of 2024 along with other things to do in this Jersey Shore town.

Joe Pop's Shore Bar and Restaurant: Starting in mid-June, the popular shore bar with plenty of beach vibes has live music scheduled every night during the summer.

Ron Jon, Wave Hog, Farias and Surf Unlimited: With these four surf shops within a several blocks of each other maybe this town should have been called Surf City instead.

Kiwanis Flea Market, July 7 and Aug. 11: The boat ramp at 10th Street and Shore Avenue is the site of two flea markets this summer hosted by the international service organization. 

Do you need a beach tag in Ship Bottom?

Yes. Starting June 15, badges are needed for all beachgoers who are 13 and older. 

Seasonal beach tags are available for $35 until May 31, when the price will increase to $50. Weekly beach tags will be $25 and daily passes will be $10. Seniors (65 and older) can obtain seasonal tags for $10. Veterans can get passes for free, and active military and their families can go to the beach at no cost. 

Seasonal beach tags can only be picked up at Ship Bottom Borough Hall. 

When are Ship Bottom's lifeguards on duty?

From Memorial Day weekend, May 25-27, to the weekend of Father's Day, June 15-16, the Ship Bottom Beach Patrol's lifeguards will watch the beach from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the lifeguard truck only on weekends. Starting June 15, lifeguards are on duty daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. until Labor Day weekend. The streets where they will be stationed are listed on the beach patrol's webpage.

What are the rules on Ship Bottom's beaches?

Vehicles and dogs are not allowed on the beach during the summer, and alcohol is always banned. Also, stay off the sand dunes and don't litter, as each of those infractions can draw a $500 fine.  

More information about Ship Bottom's beach rules, visit the borough's website.

