Men killed in July Fourth shooting in West Philly not believed to have been intended targets, officials say

Tears welled up in state Sen. Sharif Street's eyes as he spoke about his nephew, Salahaldin Mahmoud.

Mahmoud, 21, saved up enough money to buy a tow truck and started his own towing company, according to Street, whose wife is Mahmoud's first cousin. Known to loved ones as "La La," Mahmoud had a mind full of big ideas and was striving to create generational wealth for his family, the senator said.

On Tuesday, Street and other family members will bury Mahmoud, who was killed Sunday night when more than 100 bullets were fired into a crowd gathered for a Fourth of July cookout hosted by a West Philly clothing store.



"We were all concerned that going to pick up a tow late at night something could happen, but he was at a cookout," Street said. "It was supposed to be a community celebration."



The senator was joined Tuesday at City Hall by District Attorney Larry Krasner and other city leaders in pleading for the public to come forward with information about the shooting, which also killed another man and injured a teenage girl.

"There must be consequences when you shoot into a crowd of people," Street said. "There must be consequences when people die. And the police department and the district attorney's office cannot do that by themselves."

Investigators believe that neither Mahmoud nor the other man killed, Sircarr Johnson Jr., were the intended targets of the gunfire, Street said.



"This senselessness, the tragedy of it all, is overwhelming," he added.



The cookout had been organized by Johnson, a clothing designer and owner of Premiere Bande, a West Philadelphia clothing store. Johnson, 23, was celebrating the one-year anniversary of his store and on Sunday shared a flyer publicizing the event to Premiere Bande's Instagram page.

"Everything free starts at 6:00," the post reads. "Celebrating another year of success!"

The partygoers who gathered outside Premiere Bande reportedly said they had difficulty discerning gunfire from fireworks when the barrage of bullets was fired into the crowd. Police responded to the scene around 10:40 p.m. Sunday.







Reacting to the shooting Tuesday, District 3 Councilwoman Jamie Gauthier said it "adds to the feeling that Black and brown people in our city can't be safe where they live and can't enjoy the same quality of life as everyone else in the city."





"That's incredibly unjust and wrong," said Gauthier, who represents the area of West Philly where the shooting occurred.





Johnson and Mahmoud died at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, according to Philadelphia police. Johnson was shot multiple times in the torso, and Mahmoud was shot in the head.





A 16-year-old girl was also hospitalized with multiple gunshot wounds. She was in stable condition as of Monday morning, according to police.





Johnson began designing clothes when he was 14 and created Premiere Bande, his father, Sircarr Johnson Sr., told the Inquirer . Photos on his Instagram page show that Johnson was the father to a girl born last October – and often brought her to his store.

Anyone with information about the shooting can call the Philadelphia Police Department's tip line at (215) 686-8477. Callers can remain anonymous. "We can't have a city where people are shot down in the street on July the Fourth and no one will come forward," Krasner said. "We cannot have that. "... If you're comfortable coming to the police, do it," he later added. "If you're not comfortable coming to the police, come to us, and we will go with you to make sure it is done the right way or come to Senator Street, because we are all here to make sure that the system is accurate, the system is fair, the system is proportional. We are not here to say people should get away with shooting other people." There have been 285 homicides so far in 2021, which is a 36% increase compared to the first six months of 2020, according to police statistics. "The tragedy is, amongst others, is that we know what the solutions are," said state Sen. Vincent Hughes, who urged fellow legislators to direct additional funds toward preventing violence in communities across the state. "... There's millions there — billions there —and it's sitting around. It's not being spent, and that is just as violent, just as violent, just as violent as a gunshot that rings out in the dark of the night and the brightness of the day." In passing a state budget, the Pennsylvania General Assembly in June approved $30 million in new funding for violence prevention programs, according to advocacy group CeaseFire Pennsylvania. Philadelphia City Council, meanwhile, recently approved more than $150 million in funds to go toward preventative initiatives during the fiscal year that began July 1. In June, Philadelphia was one of 15 metropolitan areas selected by the White House to participate in a collaborative effort to coordinate violence prevention tactics. Through the program, the cities will share best practices and evidence-based solutions, while community organizations receive training and technical assistance from violence intervention experts and major philanthropies, the White House said in a fact sheet.