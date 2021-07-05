More News:

July 05, 2021

Two men killed, teen injured in shooting at Fourth of July cookout in West Philadelphia

The owner of streetwear store Premiere Bande organized the event to celebrate its one-year anniversary

Brooks Holton
By Brooks Holton
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Shootings
Philly Cookout Shooting Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

About 100 shots were fired during a cookout outside Premiere Bande, a streetwear store in West Philadelphia, killing two men and wounding a 16-year-old girl, police said.

A Fourth of July cookout at a West Philadelphia streetwear store ended in tragedy Sunday night when a shooting left two men dead and a teenage girl wounded around 10:40 p.m., police said. 

About 90 to 100 shots were fired into a crowd gathered outside Premiere Bande, a streetwear store located on the 100 block of South 60th Street, police told NBC10. Witnesses said it was hard to discern where the shooting was coming from because it took place as fireworks were being shot into the air throughout the city. 

Earlier in the day, the store had shared an Instagram post publicizing a Fourth of July cookout to celebrate the one-year anniversary of its brick-and-mortar location opening. 

The two men, ages 22 and 23, were taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where they were pronounced dead, according to the Philadelphia Police Department. The girl was hospitalized with multiple gunshot wounds, but police said she was in stable condition as of Monday morning. 

The Medical Examiner's Office had not formally identified the men as of Monday afternoon. The 23-year-old owned Premiere Bande and organized the cookout, according to his father, who spoke with NBC10 at the scene. 

"My son is the greatest person, other than my grandmamma and my grandpop, I've ever known in my life. He's everything I wish I would have been," the father said. "He's not just anybody who just — the 287 or 89, I can't keep count no more — he's not one of them people."

The father was referencing the increasing number of homicide victims in Philadelphia. As of Monday, police had reported 281 homicides in 2021 — up 37% from the same point last year. 

No arrests had been made in connection to the shooting, according to police. No weapons were found at the scene. 

In June, the White House selected Philadelphia to join 14 other metropolitan areas in a collaborative effort to better coordinate violence prevention tactics. The cities will share best practices and evidence-based solutions, the White House said in a fact sheet, and community-based organizations will receive training and technical assistance from violence intervention experts and major philanthropies.
Brooks Holton

Brooks Holton
PhillyVoice Staff

brooks@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Shootings Philadelphia Fourth of July Police West Philly Crime Gun Violence

Videos

Just In

Must Read

MLB

Three for the show: Trio of local high school baseball players could go in first round of MLB Draft
Chase Petty mlb draft

Sponsored

Direct Connect to transform SJ highways
Stock_Carroll - New Jersey State Highway Route 42

Mental Health

The neuroscience behind why your brain may need time to adjust to ‘un-social distancing’
Anxiety COVID-19 Restrictions

Holiday

First lady Jill Biden celebrates Fourth of July in Philadelphia
Jill Biden July 4th speech Philadelphia

Protests

Patriot Front — the hate group that marched through Philly — has defaced several George Floyd memorials
Patriot Front Philadelphia

Food & Drink

White Dog Cafe to host dog-friendly ice cream cart, Dining Out for the Dogs
White Dog ice cream cart

Featured Homes

Allan Domb - 1805 Walnut St #7D

FOR RENT! Luxurious, light-filled residence overlooking Rittenhouse Square! Spacious bedrooms w/ great closet space and large windows. Maytag Maxima steam washer and gas dryer and marble-appointed bathrooms. 1,326 sqft | $5,250/mo
Limited - Allan Domb - 130 s 18th st 2201

FOR SALE! Immaculate 2 bed, 2.5 bath home at the prestigious 10 Rittenhouse. High floor unit boasting walls of windows, walnut stained hardwood floors and designer upgrades. 2,294 sqft | $2,495,000
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved