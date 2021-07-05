Two men killed, teen injured in shooting at Fourth of July cookout in West Philadelphia

A Fourth of July cookout at a West Philadelphia streetwear store ended in tragedy Sunday night when a shooting left two men dead and a teenage girl wounded around 10:40 p.m., police said.

About 90 to 100 shots were fired into a crowd gathered outside Premiere Bande, a streetwear store located on the 100 block of South 60th Street, police told NBC10. Witnesses said it was hard to discern where the shooting was coming from because it took place as fireworks were being shot into the air throughout the city.

Earlier in the day, the store had shared an Instagram post publicizing a Fourth of July cookout to celebrate the one-year anniversary of its brick-and-mortar location opening.

The two men, ages 22 and 23, were taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where they were pronounced dead, according to the Philadelphia Police Department. The girl was hospitalized with multiple gunshot wounds, but police said she was in stable condition as of Monday morning.

The Medical Examiner's Office had not formally identified the men as of Monday afternoon. The 23-year-old owned Premiere Bande and organized the cookout, according to his father, who spoke with NBC10 at the scene.

"My son is the greatest person, other than my grandmamma and my grandpop, I've ever known in my life. He's everything I wish I would have been," the father said. "He's not just anybody who just — the 287 or 89, I can't keep count no more — he's not one of them people."



The father was referencing the increasing number of homicide victims in Philadelphia. As of Monday, police had reported 281 homicides in 2021 — up 37% from the same point last year.

No arrests had been made in connection to the shooting, according to police. No weapons were found at the scene.