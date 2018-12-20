More Culture:

December 20, 2018

Should you give your dog bones this holiday?

Dogs certainly love the real thing, but some are not safe.

By Virginia Streva
Carroll - Dogs Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

A dog at the Schuylkill River dog park in Philadelphia.

Everyone wants to give a dog a bone. It's just natural, isn't it? 

But here the thing: bones aren't always a healthy option, and it's important to take the proper precautions before feeding them to your beloved dog. The Canine Journal outlined some easy to follow rules when giving your dog bones.

First, the Canine Journal strictly warns against giving your dog chicken, turkey, or pork bones. These bones can splinter inside of your dog's gastrointestinal tract and can cause extreme pain and even infection. (It can even cause death.) 

So, which bones are okay for your dog to consume? Beef bones are fine as long as they're large. (If they're too small they may become a choking hazard.) Lamb bones are also acceptable as long as they're big. Raw is the preferred method since cooking the bone can soften them. 

You should also take into consideration if your dog suffers from gastrointestinal issues. If so, it may not be worth the risk. Not to mention, bone marrow can also cause stomach distress.

If your dog grabs a bone he shouldn't be grabbing (as they sometimes do), do what you can to safely get the bone out of its mouth. If you caught the dog just a little too late, make sure it isn't choking and call the veterinarian. Watch the dog closely to see if there are any other issues such as vomiting, lethargy, abdominal bloating, constipation or bloody stool. 

We love our dogs, which is why it is so important to feed them right. Give them a good beef bone this holiday season. Merry Christmas, puppers. 


via GIPHY

Virginia Streva
