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October 22, 2026

'Silver Linings Playbook' is being adapted into a musical

The film starring Bradley Cooper and Jennifer Lawrence is headed to the stage with a score from the pop duo A Great Big World.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Arts & Culture Musicals
Silver Linings Playbook Musical Richard Lui/USA Today Network via Reuters Connect

Bradley Cooper starred alongside Jennifer Lawrence in the hit 2012 drama 'Silver Linings Playbook,' which was set in the Philadelphia region. The story, based on Matthew Quick's 2008 novel, will now be adapted as a musical. Above, Cooper is shown at the Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Gala in 2018.

A musical adaptation is in the works for "Silver Linings Playbook," the acclaimed drama that put Bradley Cooper's rabid Eagles fandom on display alongside an Oscar-winning performance from Jennifer Lawrence.

The project, revealed by producers this week, will put a new twist on Matthew Quick's 2008 novel that's set in the Philly suburbs. Cooper and Lawrence starred in the big screen adaptation in 2012, filming scenes at prominent locations in Delaware County and Center City.

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The latest adaptation comes from "Jersey Boys" co-writer Rick Elice and will feature a score from the pop duo A Great Big World, who won a Grammy in 2015 for their single "Say Something" featuring Christina Aguilera. Jessica Stone, who worked with Elice on the stage adaptation of "Water for Elephants," will direct the musical, People reported

A private industry reading for the show is scheduled for Friday, but details about when it may premiere have not been shared. Casting for the project has not been revealed. Talk of a musical adaptation first surfaced in 2012, when the stage rights were purchased by producer James D. Stern ("Hairspray," "Lucky Guy").

"Silver Linings Playbook" centers on Pat Solitano, a troubled man from the Philly suburbs whose marriage unravels after he lands in a psychiatric hospital. Solitano, played by Cooper in the movie, wants to reunite with wife but when he meets widower Tiffany Maxwell, played by Lawrence, the two form a push-pull relationship that grows stronger through dance. Robert De Niro memorably played Solitano's father, an obsessive-compulsive Eagles fan with a gambling problem.

Cooper's authentic white DeSean Jackson jersey from the movie was auctioned off by the Screen Actors Guild to fund their programs and support actors. Cooper, who grew up in Montgomery County, has since become one of the Eagles' most prominent celebrity fans. He starred in a series of Uber Eats commercials donning Eagles apparel and helped a boy with a rare form of juvenile arthritis attend Super Bowl LIX last year.

Scenes from "Silver Linings Playbook" include shots at an Eagles tailgate in South Philly, at the Llanerch Diner in Upper Darby, on Jewelers' Row in Center City and in the Ballroom at the Ben, where the climactic dance competition was filmed. The movie became a critical hit, earning eight Oscar nominations and grossing more than $200 million at the box office worldwide. Lawrence took home the only award.

A Great Big World, led by the duo of Ian Axel and Chad King, previously composed the music and lyrics for the stage musical "Wonder," which was also based on a novel and film. That production was done at the American Repertory Theater in Massachusetts last winter.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

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