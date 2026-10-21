Mural of LeBron James replaces painting of Phillies' 'Daycare' trio in Fishtown

Mural City is giving LeBron James a fitting welcome as the Sixers began their 2026-2027 season Tuesday with a win over the defending NBA champion New York Knicks.

A painting of the four-time NBA champion was completed this week on the side of Garage bar at 100 E. Girard Ave. It's the third Philly sports mural to grace the wall at the intersection of Frankford and Girard avenues.

The image shows James in his No. 23 Sixers jersey with his arms wide open facing the city skyline. While it could be interpreted as a revival of the King's "We are all witnesses" Nike campaign, in Philly the image could also be a tribute to the triumphant Rocky pose.

"The Chosen One" is written in white text in the top left corner, with a "2" and a "5" surrounding the "one" in a darker gray lettering to honor the city's area code.

The top right corner includes a Nike logo. Over a decade ago, James signed a lifetime deal with the athletic company for his sneaker line and other ventures. The mural was created by artists Chuck Styles and Liam McWilliams, who's also known as 4am Somewhere.

Michaela Althouse/PhillyVoice A look at the mural's progress in Fishtown.

The painting it replaces featured the Phillies' "Daycare" trio of Alec Bohn, Brandon Marsh and Bryson Stott. That design was installed by artist Jimmy McMenamin, also known as Glossblack, in September 2024 in anticipation of a playoff run that ultimately ended in disappointing fashion the NLDS.

Before that, the wall featured a portrait of former Sixers swingman Matisse Thybulle. Glossblack painted that one in 2021.

When Thybulle was traded in 2023, he spray-painted a thank-you message to fans before leaving the city. The mural was later vandalized when someone threw white paint on it. From there, the wall went back to being painted blue with the bar's logo.

The Fishtown mural is one of three that went up in honor of James. Smaller homages were painted at 1811 Fairmount Ave. and 938 Arch St., according to city tourism agency Discover PHL.