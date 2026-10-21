Quinta Brunson shares what it's like filming 'Abbott Elementary' episodes with Philly sports stars

When Quinta Brunson met 76ers V.J. Edgecombe, Tyrese Maxey and Jaylen Brown on her show, "Abbott Elementary," she was struck by how young they each are.

"Tyrese is so charming, you guys, he's probably going to go on to great things in the sports center space," Brunson said during her appearance Tuesday on "Late Night With Seth Meyers." "And V.J., his voice is so deep and it's crazy, he's like a child. That's the thing you realize when you get around them, they're literal children."

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Brunson, 36, spoke with Meyers just a few weeks after her show's Season 6 premiere. By basing "Abbott Elementary" on a fictional Philadelphia school, Brunson has had the opportunity to meet various, 76ers, Eagles and Phillies.

In August 2025, "Abbott" brought the cast and crew to Citizens Bank Park to film during a Phillies game. The episode featured a cameo by Kyle Schwarber. Brunson said that her team had written the episode predicting a loss, but Schwarber ended up hitting four home runs — tying a Major League record — and the Phillies won, 19-4.

The cast had rehearsed with Schwarber before the game, Brunson said, but then had to incorporate the rewrites afterward. Schwarber never dropped a line, was on time and Brunson said felt like she was working with James Spader.

"He filmed the scene afterwards and he's a really good guy," Brunson said. "I feel like if you're looking for a baseball player to put your spirits behind right now, you can put them behind Kyle."

Brunson also spoke about getting the key to the city from Mayor Cherelle Parker last year. She was excited to get it, but she did have one small issue with the gesture.

"You can't do anything with it except for hang it on your wall," Brunson said. "I would like it to open the door to Lincoln Financial Field, Citizens (Bank Ballpark), but it doesn't do anything."