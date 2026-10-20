Cecily Tynan's replacement at 6ABC is her longtime colleague Adam Joseph

In a segment announcing Adam Joseph as Cecily Tynan's replacement as 6ABC's chief meteorologist, his mother, Nancy, said he was "made for this moment."

Joseph, a Massachusetts native who has worked at the station for two decades, said the role is a dream come true. He said he was destined to become a meteorologist at birth, noting he was born during a flood and that his parents almost didn't make it to the hospital.

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"Weather has always been the ultimate constant in my life, I live, I breathe, I obsess over getting the forecast as perfect as possible, even when Mother Nature throws us that sharp curveball," Joseph said during Monday night's broadcast.

Joseph joined 6ABC in 2005 as a weekend meteorologist before he was later promoted to weekday newscasts. Most recently, he was the weekday senior meteorologist for the 4 p.m., 5:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. newscasts. He also has covered special events including the Thanksgiving Day Parade, the flower show and the auto show.

In the segment honoring Joseph, 6ABC noted that he's reported the weather from some unusual locations, including a hot air balloon, on a trapeze and after participating in a polar plunge. The segment also included clips of his home and his passions for cooking, baking, gardening and decorating for the holidays.

In 2014, the husband and father of two became the first on-air news anchor in Philadelphia to publicly come out as gay.

Joseph replaces Tynan, who retired after 31 years with the station.

"I am so thrilled for you, I am honored to pass the clicker on to you," Tynan said in a clip submitted to the station.