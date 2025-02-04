Bradley Cooper gives Super Bowl tickets to young Eagles fan with rare condition in 'Today' show appearance

Eagles superfan and Jenkintown native Bradley Cooper went on the "Today" show Tuesday to give Super Bowl tickets to 8-year-old Declan LeBaron, the Doylestown boy whose heartwarming story went viral ahead of his trip to the NFC championship game in Philly last month.

LeBaron and his family inspired Eagles fans when the boy met influencer Zachery Dereniowski, better known as MDMotivator on TikTok, at a Dollar Tree store in January. LeBaron lives with systemic juvenile arthritis, a rare pediatric condition that causes pain in his joints and back during flare-ups. LeBaron has been hospitalized 17 times over the years to receive treatment for his condition.

When MDMotivator asked his millions of followers for suggestions about who should get a pair of Eagles tickets, he was put in touch with LeBaron's family. Declan was wearing his Eagles gear on the way to a party when he met the influencer, who gave him a choice of $1,000 cash or a "mystery bird" — a plush version of Eagles mascot Swoop. LeBaron chose the bird, which got him tickets to the Eagles game. But when Dereniowski also gave LeBaron the $1,000, the boy decided to give the money away to other customers and staff at Dollar Tree.

LeBaron got the chance to go onto the field before the NFC championship game, where he met Saquon Barkley, LeSean McCoy and other current and former Eagles players. Cooper also was on the field and blew a kiss toward LeBaron and his family before the Eagles beat the Washington Commanders 55-23.

On Tuesday, LeBaron went on the "Today" show with his parents and two siblings to talk about his experience at the game. Declan explained why he chose to give away the $1,000 at Dollar Tree.

"My teacher was just teaching about paying it forward, and it also makes me feel good," the boy said.

Declan's mother, Jillian, said the experience gave her son a break from enduring chronic pain.

"For that whole day, we were able to forget about everything he goes through," she said. "He's in pain a lot and has to go to the doctor's all the time. We were able to just live in the moment and enjoy his fairytale and dream come true."

"Today" show anchor Savannah Guthrie told LeBaron he could have another mystery bird or do the weather report with meteorologist Dylan Dreyer. LeBaron chose the mystery bird, prompting a group Eagles cheerleaders and a brass band to appear on set and perform the team's fight song.

Then Cooper came out with five jumbo tickets to Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans, where the Eagles will face the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. The tickets were provided by the NFL. Cooper, who regularly sits in the Eagles owners box with Jeffrey Lurie, said he plans to attend Sunday's game. He famously starred as a superstitious Eagles fan in "Silver Linings Playbook."

When "Today" show host Craig Melvin asked LaBaron for a Super Bowl score prediction, Cooper interjected to prevent a jinx.

"Whoa, let's just take it easy," the actor said.